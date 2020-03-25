Pornhub offers free premium access for 30 days to encourage social distancing

Pornhub, one of the top online adult entertainment sites, is offering free access to its premium service in an effort to encourage people across the globe to stay home and practice social distancing during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The idea is that if people socially distance and stay home instead of going out, they can help “flatten the curve” or reduce the rapid rate at which COVID-19 can spread, in an effort to ensure health facilities aren’t overwhelmed with patients suffering from COVID-19-related illnesses.

Users can sign up for premium access at www.pornhub.com/stayhome to enjoy the high-definition, on-demand streaming platform for the next 30 days.

“With nearly one billion people in lockdown across the world because of the coronavirus pandemic, it’s important that we lend a hand and provide them with an enjoyable way to pass the time,” Corey Price, the vice president of Pornhub, said in a statement. “We hope by expanding our offer of free Pornhub Premium worldwide, people have an extra incentive to stay home and flatten the curve.”

To help models who have been financially impacted by COVID-19, Pornhub will offer them 100% of their video sales after a processing fee — a total payout of 85% of video sales earnings on both Pornhub and its clip site Modelhub — for the month of April.

Related: Gay porn studio stops production amid COVID-19 pandemic

Already, the Pornhub Model Program has seen an average increase of more than 15%, compared to the previous month-to-date, which includes video sales growth, as well as tips and fan club sales growth.

“When a global human crisis happens, it is up to everyone to work together to help support the community. We have always been a global community, hosting over 130,000 models from every corner of the earth,” Price said. “We stand by our performers and models and we will continue working on other projects to assist the community during this challenging time.

Pornhub will also donate $25,000 to the Sex Workers Outreach Project, which seeks to support sex workers who have lost income or been negatively impacted by COVID-19-inspired social distancing.

But Pornhub’s generosity isn’t limited to just the adult entertainment or sex worker industries.

To assist those on the front lines of the pandemic, Pornhub is donating more than 50,000 surgical masks to first responders and medical workers.

Approximately 15,000 masks are being donated to Local 2507 of New York City, which represents emergency medical technicians, paramedics, and fire inspectors of the Fire Department of the City of New York.

Another 15,000 are going to the Uniformed Firefighters Association Local 94 of New York. And 20,000 masks are being donated to nurses, physicians, an medical support staff who are treating patients suffering from COVID-19-related illnesses at Mount Sinai South Nassau hospital.

The site will donate €50,000 to various European first responder or medical organizations to help them purchase additional masks and medical equipment.

Beneficiaries include: Dein Quarantäne Engel/Deutsches Rotes Kreuz in Germany, Croce Verde di Vicenza in Italy, and two organizations based in Spain: España vs Coronavirus. Mascarillas AQUÍ AHORA and Material Sanitario para Hospitales Públicos ESPAÑA.

“In these unprecedented times we are extremely grateful to all that have reached out in support of NYC firefighters,” Bobby Eustace, a member of Ladder 27 and the vice president of UFA Local 94, said in a statement. “We also want to thank those that have sent and continue to send their thoughts and prayers and donated supplies. These are trying times for everyone across the country, especially the first responders, so we thank Pornhub for their generous donation. Now more than ever we need to come together as one and overcome this national crisis.”

“On behalf of Local 2507, we want to thank Pornhub for their generous donation,” Michael Greco, vice president of FDNY EMS Local 2507, said in a statement. “In this time of global uncertainty, any company willing to step up and help protect those on the front lines and their families with much-needed supplies like surgical masks will allow our members to do their job safely and feel confident going home knowing their families are safe too.”

“We very much appreciate the offer from Pornhub to donate 20,000 surgical masks to help protect our healthcare workers and patients at Mount Sinai South Nassau during the COVID-19 crisis,” Joe Calderone, senior vice president for corporate communications and development, said.

“These masks are mission-critical in the fight against the COVID pandemic. They will help keep our nurses, physicians and support staff safe from infection while caring for those who are stricken with the disease,” he adde. “We are doing everything possible to curtail the spread of the virus and these masks are a first line of defense.”

Read more:

LGBTQ Reddit thread scolds gay men for hooking up amid COVID-19 pandemic

“Cold-blooded killer” who stabbed gay teen more than 100 times jailed for life