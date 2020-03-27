Annie’s Paramount Steakhouse offers food, drinks, and steaks in new carryout options

Like most restaurants still currently open, Annie’s Paramount Steakhouse is “basically existing in survival mode,” says its General Manager, Raul de Guzman. Closed for dining-in service as a result of COVID-19, Annie’s has operated as a carryout store since Tuesday, March 17.

Guests can drop by to pick up prepared items from a menu of Annie’s essentials, including various cuts of steak, burgers, and staple House Specials, such as Bull in the Pan, Athenian Chicken, and Pot Roast. That can all be washed down with the additional purchase of Manhattans and vodka martinis, available pre-mixed and bottled to go.

But the restaurant is going beyond the norm by offering pre-packaged, uncooked cuts of their famed fare — from ribeye and New York strips to pork chops to salmon — as well as small bottles of branded liquor and wine from the regular menu offered at a reduced price, or six-packs of beer (beverages are only available with the purchase of food).

“We even have toilet paper — three rolls for five dollars,” de Guzman says. “For a limited time, while supplies last.”

Annie’s has started a GoFundMe page to help support its hourly employees — including veteran servers Mano and Al Sekscienski — who are continuing to work but with a drastic reduction in hours and take-home pay.

“People have been supporting us. It’s really touching,” de Guzman says. “We’ve raised a lot of money for our staff.”

As of press time, the campaign had raised $9,277, closing in on its stated goal of $10,000.

“We’re going to do as much and for as long as we can,” de Guzman adds. “We’ve been here since 1948. We don’t intend on leaving now.”

Annie’s Paramount Steakhouse is at 1609 17th St. NW, with special COVID-19 hours from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Call 202-232-0395 or visit www.anniesparamountdc.com.