Spotlight: Lena’s Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap

COVID-19 has led to closures of restaurants and bars around the country, in rural and suburban areas as well as cities.

Naturally, that goes for D.C. suburbs as well. Across the river in Virginia, the prominent Alexandria Restaurant Partners has shuttered popular destinations the Majestic and Palette 22.

All, that is, except for Mia’s Italian Kitchen in Old Town, and Lena’s Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap, in Alexandria. Both establishments are offering take-out and delivery service.

A.R.P. is also running a gift card promotion to benefit its Employee Relief Fund that will support temporarily laid off workers and their families.

The promotion offers a 20% bonus card to customers who purchase an A.R.P. gift card good at all locations in the amount of $25 or more — with 50% of gift card proceeds then added to the fund.

In its first week, the promotion raised over $18,000, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg: The company has set a goal of raising $100,000 for the fund, and will run the promotion until its restaurants reopen.

Lena’s Wood-Fired Pizza & Tap is at 401 E. Braddock Rd. in Alexandria. Call 703-683-5330 or visit www.lenaswoodfire.com.

Mia’s Italian Kitchen is at 100 King St. in Old Town. Call 703-997-5300 or visit www.miasitalian.com.