Ending the Blood Ban – Metro Weekly Magazine – April 9, 2020

Inside This Issue

Cover Story: The FDA has reduced its celibacy requirement for gay men wishing to donate blood. Critics say it’s still not enough. Interview by John Riley

Spotlights: Doodles Away – Streaming Shakespeare – Virtually Touring the Phillips – Digital Drag Fest 2020 – Online Storytelling

Spree: Buddha Board, Bite the Fruit, Pitchers/ALOHO T-Shirts

Features: Mourning a Legend – Gone Clubbing

News: Closet Concern – Analyzing Tragedy – God Hates Flags – Yes Daddy

Reviews: Film – Butt Boy, Slay the Dragon; Music – Shamir

More: Selfie Scene, Last Word

Patron Saint: Karl Landsteiner