‘Food It Forward’ at Clyde’s, The Hamilton, Mi Vida provides meals for families in need

Two local multi-unit restaurant groups have teamed up for a notable partnership with a venerated local charity aiming both to keep restaurant workers employed as well as provide meals for families in need — all driven by public donations.

Through the “Food It Forward” initiative, members of the public are encouraged to “buy a meal for those in need,” featuring meals prepared by participating restaurants in the Clyde’s Restaurant Group and Knead Hospitality chains — including Clyde’s, The Hamilton, Old Ebbitt Grill, Succotash and Mi Vida.

The food will then be distributed by Martha’s Table to those in need and directly affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

“We truly feel blessed by making what we feel is a profound connection,” says John McDonnell, CEO of Clyde’s Restaurant Group. “There are people who want to help. There are people who are desperate for food. There are people who can make this food and need work. Food It Forward is the solution.”

A donation of $13 feeds an individual for one night while $54 covers a family of four, with $91 covering an individual’s meals for a week and $378 feeding four for a week. Visit www.fooditforwarddc.com.