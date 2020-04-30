Gay adult film producer claims restrictions on filming due to COVID-19 are “causing people to die”

Gay adult film performer Sergeant Miles has decried a moratorium on filming new scenes due to COVID-19, claiming that the restrictions are “causing people to die.”

Miles, who also owns adult film studio Sergeant Productions, took to Twitter to complain about the impact on the economy of stay-at-home orders and business closures due to the ongoing pandemic, Queerty reports.

Alongside a video about food shortages in Venezuela, he wrote: “To those that think keeping the economy shut down is a good idea. This guy articulates very well why that will be worse than the virus.”

Miles tagged the Adult Performers Actors Guild, a federally recognized union for those working in the adult film industry, and Free Speech Coalition, an advocacy group for adult performers, in his tweet.

“[Lift] this ban and let us work,” he added. “You’re literally killing us.”

APAG responded, writing: “We are all under mandatory stay at home orders by our government. FSC could not possibly lift a moratorium when we aren’t legally allowed to work. Performers, producers, directors and crew member’s health and safety is more important.”

The Free Speech Coalition provided guidelines to the industry earlier this month, advising performers to stay at home, shoot only solo videos or with partners who live with them, and to follow social distancing orders.

But Miles was apparently not satisfied with APAG’s reasoning, writing that the moratorium “is causing people to die there [sic] blood is on yours and the government [sic] hands.”

He added: “I hope you can sleep knowing what you’re doing.”

APAG replied a second time, telling Miles that his anger was “misdirected.”

“The government called the moratorium by creating stay at home orders. We are all doing our best to help others and cope with this crisis,” APAG wrote. “Again, I understand your anger but it is misdirected. Mental health services are still available and we are happy to help.”

Miles also responded to a Twitter user who told him to sign up for unemployment by saying, “I don’t want to live off the government I also want to go to state parks and live my life like I want like an American.”

His comments echoed those made by participants in a number of protests across the country against stay-at-home orders.

To another commenter who called Miles “clueless,” the performer retorted: “You’re clueless this virus is no more dangerous than the flu.”

The number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the United States passed 60,000 on Wednesday, putting the pandemic on track to be deadlier than any flu season since 1967, according to Reuters.

Earlier this month, the Washington Post reported that COVID-19 was the second leading cause of death in the United States, with heart disease the leading cause. Flu/pneumonia was ninth in the tally, some 11,000 deaths behind COVID-19.

Miles, who supported Donald Trump in the 2016 election, has previously drawn backlash from industry members, particularly over a 2018 tweet in the wake of a high school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Responding to a story about students hiding in closets to escape the shooting, Miles tweeted that children should be taught to “fight back instead if [sic] cowering in closets.”

He was also embroiled in a spat with adult performer Kurtis Wolfe last year, after saying Wolfe was the “worst scene partner I’ve ever worked with.”

Wolfe responded by saying he was paid double to “take one for the team” and film a scene with Miles because no one else was willing to work with him.

