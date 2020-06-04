Capital Pride issues statement in solidarity with communities of color

The Capital Pride Alliance has issued a statement expressing its solidarity with communities of color as cities throughout the nation are wracked by protests against police brutality and systemic racism.

The organization affirmed its support for the Black Lives Matter movement, and promised to dedicate itself to fighting discrimination and racism, both in the larger society, and within the LGBTQ community.

“By its very nature, the struggle for civil rights must support, uplift, and affirm the most marginalized among us; none of us can be left behind. We acknowledge that the work of the LGBTQ+ community will not be complete until prejudice, inherent racism, and systemic oppression have been overcome,” organizers said in a statement that was later read aloud and recorded on video and posted to YouTube.

“The LGBTQ+ community has a history of excluding, marginalizing, and erasing the work of Black and Brown Queer and Trans people,” the statement continued. “While we continue to work toward equity, we must atone for our role in inflicting this harm. This moment, like many before it, demand that we do better in our words and actions and hold ourselves accountable. The survival of Black and Brown bodies depends on it.”

The Capital Pride Alliance also pledged to address long-lasting disparities that affect people of color and combating various forms of discrimination.

“We pledge that we will work together to find solutions and make the positive changes that are so desperately needed to end inequity, injustice, and violence against people of color,” the statement read. “We are committed to assessing our relationship with the Metropolitan Police Department; making certain that our partners are working for the betterment of the entire community; donating to those organizations that are creating transformative change; sharing anti-racism resources; and using our platform to center and uplift the voices of Black Queer and Trans people.

“Our Pride 2020 campaign, #StillWe, speaks to the resilience, struggles, celebrations, and pride that exist within our community,” the organizers said. “It honors the battles that have paved the way for progress, while acknowledging the tremendous work that is still left for us to do. In spite of extreme adversity facing members of our community, #StillWe must come together to Support, Love, Honor, Resist, Vote, Protest, and #StillWe must Stand Up to strive for Peace and Equality.”

Watch the video below:

