Gay porn star Billy Santoro, a former bartender and general manager of D.C.’s EFN Lounge/Motley Bar, where he worked under his real name, Bill Gray), and who is now based in Australia, had his JustForFans account banned after he Tweeted that black protestors should be shot.

As protesters take to the streets in cities throughout the United States, including D.C., to protest police brutality and the death of George Floyd, a Minneapolis man killed after a police officer who was arresting him kneeled on his neck, Santoro took to Twitter to criticize law enforcement’s response to the demonstrations. Specifically, he took aim at those protesters — or possibly people taking advantage of the protests for their own ulterior motives — who began looting and destroying property.

“Lol. America! Lol you let your blacks loot as a way of protest,” he wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “Wake the fuck up. Shoot first.”

After receiving negative feedback and a large-scale backlash, Santoro claimed that one of his friends had been killed during looting in Philadelphia.

“I lashed out full of emotional stress,” he wrote, according to screenshots posted to social media. “Those who know me know I am not racist. I am hurt by the loss of my friend.”

Santoro later deleted his entire Twitter account, though several other users — including a number in D.C. — continued to post screenshots of other comments he made that were either racist or offensive to other groups.

For instance, one screen grab appears to show Santoro claiming “Blacks will just breed more hatred towards them” in response to another user’s tweet about the destruction of property during the protests.

In another tweet, Santoro reportedly said: “Just putting this out there…I have never been ‘gay bashed’ Called ‘faggot’ etc. from a white, redneck Trump supporter. But I have been by African American men who live in Shaw in DC. #justsayin.”

Santoro also allegedly tweeted: “You are a fool if you think Black trans women aren’t being murdered by their community, you are truly blind.”

And in a private chat message forwarded to Metro Weekly, Santoro allegedly commented on a post about black people being killed by police brutality that “Um there are lots of human beings being killed under all administrations.”

JustForFans, an online adult site that allows users, including many porn stars, to profit from streaming or posting sexually explicit content for subscribers’ consumption, condemned Santoro and removed him from the platform.

“His account is gone,” JustForFans tweeted. “Policing is a slippery slope and we won’t be puppets to cancel culture. This was not debatable though. It was vile. BLM [Black Lives Matter].”

JustForFans had said earlier on June 1 that it was adding Black Lives Matter to its charitable giving list, saying in a statement: “JustForFans stands fully behind Black Lives Matter, our models of color, and our entire user base, in wishing this cycle of violence against people of color would end.”

Santoro’s OnlyFans page has also been taken down, though it’s not clear whether it was done by Santoro himself or OnlyFans.

Santoro’s husband, Gage Santoro, who hails from South Africa, has since deleted his Twitter account. But prior to going dark, he claimed he had broken up with Billy over his “racist views.”

“I believe anyone can change. I know his parental upbringing influenced his thinking. What was said in that post was absolutely disgusting. I’m not defending him one bit,” Gage Santoro wrote. “I even apologize to the black community for it. But please don’t think I share the same views.”

He later tweeted: “Racist views is why I ended my relationship today. I stand for all black lives. Please don’t attack me. I’m trying to fix this. Love, Gage.”

A few hours later, he claimed Billy Santoro had tried to commit suicide, sharing pictures of Billy in a hospital exam room with what looks like an IV.

“Last night the man that I love so dearly attempted suicide based on the hate he has received,” he tweeted. “I please ask you to stop. Stop what you are doing. He has apologised on every platform. Yet the attack continues. Stay safe and love each other. Send love pls. #prayforbilly.”

But other users accused the photo of being “fake,” with one user claiming the IV wasn’t set up the right way, telling Gage to “try harder.”

-Whoever did that “taping” would be fired.

– the point of entry for this “IV” isn’t clear in either & lines and tape move between them

– Who do you know to let you play photoshoot during a pandemic? You’d think you guys of all people would be able to hit a vein 🤷🏻‍♂️

That same user later tweeted "[W]hy would they allow his "ex" in the room if he was suicidal? Why would they be alone for a photo session? Why is he in a tank that is oh so conveniently showing his midrif (sic)? Why did they think we'd by (sic) it?"

Another user wrote: “If he on suicide watch, why is he still fully clothed.? Procedure for suicide watch means taking everything on him that he could harm himself with and putting it in a patient bag, preferably behind the nurses station. Shirt, shoes, pants, belts, everything.”

Gage Santoro’s OnlyFans page also appears to have had its content removed, as has Billy Santoro’s profile on BoyfriendTV.

