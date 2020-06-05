DC Latinx Pride announces slate of virtual events for June 2020

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the organizers of DC Latinx Pride have announced a series of virtual “at home” events in place of the usual in-person celebrations.

The annual celebration and the events that comprise it, organized by The Latinx History Project, will be held over a four-week period of time, starting on Saturday, June 6. The events will be streamed live over Facebook Live or Zoom, and will all have an ASL interpreter on hand for those who are deaf or hard-of-hearing.

On Saturday, June 6, from 2-3 p.m., organizers will host “La Sanación,” or “The Healing,” featuring a guided meditation and yoga-style class, where participants can explore tools and techniques for mental and physical healing and recuperation.

During the second week of the month, from 7-7:30 p.m. every night from June 9-11, organizers have planned “La Historia,” or “The Story,” examining the work of three Latin American activists who will talk about their community organizing, their role in the political sphere, and their community building efforts.

The featured speakers include Ailinn Odaly, of the El Salvador-based COMCAVIS Trans, on June 9; Joanna Cifredo de Fellman, of Puerto Rico, on June 10; and Santiago Balvin Gutierrez, a Peruvian activist representing the organizations No Tengo Miedo and Coalición de Voces por la Equidad y la Paz.

On Friday, June 12, from 4-5:30 p.m. will be “La Charla,” or “The Chat,” an event co-sponsored by the Hispanic Heritage Fund featuring several discussions on LGBTQ Latinx perspectives and ideas, led by community leaders from across the country.

On Wednesday, June 17, from 7-8 p.m., will be “La Plática,” or “The Talk,” an informational session, held in partnership with Voto Latino, LULAC Lambda, and Trans Latinx DMV, focusing on the importance of voting for the LGBTQ Latinx community. Topics addressed will include the basics of digital campaigns, building a movement consistent with our values, and information on local upcoming elections.

On Saturday, June 20, from 3-5 p.m. will be “La Cocina,” or “The Kitchen,” a virtual cooking lesson taught by Chef Kraig, who will teach the audience how to make pollo guisado, a Puerto Rican chicken stew, and mofongo, a Puerto Rican dish made primarily with plantains.

On June 26, from 8-11 p.m., will be “La Fiesta,” or “The Party,” featuring a Latinx Digital Drag Fest, with tips helping to raise money for Latinx History Project’s Queer Families COVID Fund. Performers include: Lady J Monroe, DIV0ID, Nicole Edge, FREDO, Darcey de la Cuadra, Ricky Rose, Drag Chylo, Natalie L Carter, Daddy Yank-Me, Asia Monroe, Tara Newhole, Leo Amante, and Mami Cohones.

Celebrations will wrap up on Wednesday, June 30, from 7-8 p.m., when organizers hosts “La Fe,” a nondenominational religious service focusing on spirituality and spiritual healing.

