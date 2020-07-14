BHT Foundation will open its upcoming 2020 grant cycle on July 15

The BHT Foundation, the local nonprofit that provides financial support to local community organizations that serve the LGBTQ and HIV communities, will open its upcoming 2020 grant cycle on July 15.

The foundation annual bestows grants of varying amounts to local nonprofits from D.C. and Baltimore that have annual budgets under $500,000 based on need.

Applications will then be vetted, taking into account any ongoing initiatives, the results of any grant money previously given, and how the organization’s overall mission serves the LGBTQ and HIV communities.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the BHT Foundation suspended its regular grant cycle and announced an abbreviated application window for this year’s grantees, who will be honored at a ceremony, yet to be announced, sometime in mid-October. The deadline for applying is Aug. 31.

Additionally, the BHT Foundation’s board of directors recently approved four emergency grants totaling $10,000 to assist specific civil rights organizations, in light of demonstrations held throughout the country to protest police brutality, systemic racism, and racial profiling, especially after the officer-involved death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd.

Nina Love, the president of BHT Foundation, previously told Metro Weekly that the foundation would be deliberately centering organizations that focus on racial and social justice.

That means that special weight will be given to qualified organizations that specialize in civil rights issues or serve historically marginalized and under-served populations.

To assist potential applicants, BHT will host two grant informational workshops on how to go about applying for money from the BHT foundation.

The first workshop, focusing on a general overview of the process, will be held on Tuesday, July 21, from 7-9 p.m.

The second, focusing on grant writing and best practices, will be held on July 28, from 7-9 p.m.

Those wishing to attend the virtual workshops are asked to sign up on BHT Foundation’s Eventbrite page.

For more information about the BHT Foundation, or to apply for a grant, visit the organization’s website at www.bhtfoundation.org.

