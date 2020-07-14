BHT Foundation will open its upcoming 2020 grant cycle on July 15

BHT Grant Reception at The DC Eagle in 2017 — Photo: John Riley
The BHT Foundation, the local nonprofit that provides financial support to local community organizations that serve the LGBTQ and HIV communities, will open its upcoming 2020 grant cycle on July 15.
The foundation annual bestows grants of varying amounts to local nonprofits from D.C. and Baltimore that have annual budgets under $500,000 based on need.
Applications will then be vetted, taking into account any ongoing initiatives, the results of any grant money previously given, and how the organization’s overall mission serves the LGBTQ and HIV communities.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the BHT Foundation suspended its regular grant cycle and announced an abbreviated application window for this year’s grantees, who will be honored at a ceremony, yet to be announced, sometime in mid-October. The deadline for applying is Aug. 31.
Additionally, the BHT Foundation’s board of directors recently approved four emergency grants totaling $10,000 to assist specific civil rights organizations, in light of demonstrations held throughout the country to protest police brutality, systemic racism, and racial profiling, especially after the officer-involved death of Minneapolis resident George Floyd.
John Riley is the local news reporter for Metro Weekly. He can be reached at jriley@metroweekly.com
