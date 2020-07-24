The Magazine: The ACLU’s Chase Strangio

In this week’s issue, John Riley speaks the ACLU’s Chase Strangio about the new documentary, The Fight, being a public face of the trans community, and why America can’t survive four more years of Donald Trump. Click on the cover below to read the issue now or download it for reading on any device later. Also: Arts, news, and reviews of the film The Rental and the newest album by Neon Trees. Plus Retro Scene revisits Scarlets Bake Sale at The DC Eagle in February 1997.

