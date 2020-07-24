The Magazine: The ACLU’s Chase Strangio

In this week’s issue, John Riley speaks the ACLU’s Chase Strangio about the new documentary, The Fight, being a public face of the trans community, and why America can’t survive four more years of Donald Trump. Click on the cover below to read the issue now or download it for reading on any device later.
Also: Arts, news, and reviews of the film The Rental and the newest album by Neon Trees. Plus Retro Scene revisits Scarlets Bake Sale at The DC Eagle in February 1997.
Please Support LGBTQ Journalism
As a free LGBTQ publication, Metro Weekly relies on advertising in order to bring you unique, high quality journalism, both online and in our weekly edition. The ongoing coronavirus pandemic has forced many of our incredible advertisers to temporarily close their doors to protect staff and customers, and so we’re asking you, our readers, to help support Metro Weekly during this trying period. We appreciate anything you can do, and please keep reading us on the website and our new Digital Edition, released every Thursday and available for online reading or download.
Randy Shulman is Metro Weekly's Publisher and Editor-in-Chief. He can be reached at rshulman@metroweekly.com.
