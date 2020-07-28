A support of President Donald Trump yelled “kill transgenders” during a protest targeting a Black Lives Matter rally in Pennsylvania.
The so-called “Back the Blue” rally was intended to show support for police, and gathered across the street from a Black Lives Matter rally in Shaler Township, Pa., on Saturday. Participants wore clothing with Trump-supportive symbols and waved “thin blue line” flags.
CBS affiliate KDKA reports that a few dozen people took part in the Back the Blue rally, while the Black Lives Matter rally was attended by more than 100 people.
Interactions were reportedly predominantly peaceful, with both sides chanting slogans — “Black Lives Matter” on one side, and “All Lives Matter” on the other — and staying away from one another.
Police attended, and blocked part of the street, but the only movement between groups was some Back the Blue attendees moving into the street towards the Black Lives Matter rally, KDKA reported.
However, things escalated when one member of the Back the Blue rally, wielding a bullhorn, started to yell “Kill transgenders!” repeatedly at the Black Lives Matter protesters.
The Black Lives Matters protesters are heard reacting in shock to the chants, with one person yelling, “Fuck you!” in response.
As the shouts bounce back and forth between the opposing rallies, the video ends with the Trump supporter apparently yelling “kill faggots” — although the Pittsburgh City Paperreported it as “you’re a faggot.”
The leader of a Back the Blue rally in Pittsburgh switched from chanting "All lives matter" to "Kill transgenders" pic.twitter.com/T6ZaEyj4sN
