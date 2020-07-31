We’re honored to exclusively premiere the newest video from The Congressional Chorus, a 90-member chorus in Washington, D.C.

The song for the video — the second in the 33-year-old group’s Virtual Concert series — is, fittingly enough, the ’90s hit “Virtual Insanity,” originally performed by the British funk band Jamiroquai, and written by band members Jay Kay and Toby Smith. This version is arranged by Mark Brymer.

The song was chosen to be part of the Chorus’ 90s Cabaret, which was postponed due to the pandemic. The number was directed by the Chorus’ Interim Artistic Director Chris Urquiaga and slickly produced by Arts Laureate and VirtualChoir.net.

Instrumentalists include Joey Antico on drums, Daniel Gallagher on bass, Katie Ravenwood on tenor sax), Kenneth Rittenhouse on trumpet, and Urquiaga at the piano. Watch it below:

Also check out the Congressional Chorus’s impressive first video, an a capella arrangement of Breakfast at Tiffany’s:

To lend support to the Congressional Chorus, or learn more about their ongoing initiatives, please visit www.congressionalchorus.org.

