Georgia likely to send anti-LGBTQ QAnon conspiracy theorist to Congress

An anti-LGBTQ conspiracy theorist has won a Republican primary in Georgia for a seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Marjorie Taylor Greene bested John Cowan for the nomination in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District, currently held by incumbent Rep. Tom Graves, who did not seek reelection.

Greene, who operates a construction company, and Cowan, a neurosurgeon, entered a runoff after neither secured a majority during the district’s June primary, the Advocate reports. Greene ultimately emerged victorious on Tuesday, with more than 57% of the vote.

In addition to pledging to save the United States from “the left-wing socialists who want to wreck our country,” Greene is a Trump supporter and follower of the QAnon conspiracy theory, which claims that “Donald Trump is waging a secret war against elite Satan-worshipping pedophiles in government, business and the media,” BBC News reports.

Greene has also espoused racist, anti-Semitic, and Islamophobic views in videos posted to her social media, including calling progressive Jewish billionaire George Soros a “Nazi” and accusing Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) of marrying her brother to help him obtain U.S. citizenship.

She has also expressed anti-LGBTQ views, including protesting a Drag Queen Story Time event in Georgia to protest the “brainwashing” of children, according to the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Greene has also liked the anti-LGBTQ group MassResistance on Facebook, and previously wrote on her social media, “Trans does not mean gender change, it just means a gender refusal and gender pretending! Truth is truth, it is not a choice!!!”

While Greene will face Democratic challenger David Van Ausdal in November’s election, she is all but assured of a seat in Congress thanks to the heavily Republican nature of her district.

In the last House election, Rep. Graves swept to victory with more than three-quarters of the vote, and in at least three elections ran unopposed when Democrats failed to run a candidate.

In 2016, the district supported Donald Trump over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton by more than 50 points, 75% to 22 %, and in 2012 supported Sen. Mitt Romney over President Barack Obama by a similar margin.

Greene said after her victory was confirmed that both the Republican establishment and “D.C. swamp” are against her, “and the lying fake news media hates my guts.”

“It’s a badge of honor. It’s not about me winning,” she said. “This is a referendum on every single one of us, on our beliefs.”

