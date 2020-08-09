Jerry Falwell Jr. takes “indefinite” leave of absence from Liberty University

Jerry Falwell, Jr., one of the country’s most prominent evangelicals, has taken a leave of absence from his position as the president of Liberty University following a controversy over a controversial photo he had posted to Instagram

In recent years, Falwell has become known for his steadfast loyalty to President Trump, the strict code of behavior he expects students at Liberty to abide by, and his fierce opposition to secular societal influences, including acceptance of LGBTQ rights. Much like his father, the now-deceased Jerry Falwell, Sr., who co-founded both the Moral Majority and Liberty University, the younger Falwell has become one of the country’s most prominent spokesperson for religious conservatives.

But last weekend, Falwell posted, and then deleted, a vacation photo of himself with another women who was not his wife, clad in shorts, a midriff top, and a wig. Falwell had his pants unzipped, exposing his underwear, his shirt rolled up to expose his belly, and a glass filled with a dark liquid.

“More vacation shots. Lots of good friends visited us on the yacht,” Falwell captioned the photo. “I promise that’s just black water in my glass. It was a prop only.”

But the photo sparked outrage from evangelicals and accusations of hypocrisy from political liberals, with both groups blasting Falwell for hypocrisy for engaging in behavior that might get a regular Liberty University student suspended or expelled. The university demands students dress “modestly” and are banned from consuming media that feature nudity or sexual content.

Falwell later claimed the photo was taken during a costume party “in good fun,” telling the Lynchburg, Virginia-based radio station WLNI: “I promised my kids I’m going to try to be a good boy from here on out.”

He claimed that the woman in the photo was his “wife’s assistant.” The woman is pregnant, he explained, so she couldn’t get her pants up in the costume she was wearing.

“I had on a pair of jeans that I hadn’t worn in a long time, so I couldn’t get mine zipped, either,” he said. “And so I just put my belly out like hers.”

