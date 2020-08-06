In this week’s issue, André Hereford talks to out comic Sam Jay, who has a new Netflix special (3 in the Morning) and is a staff writer at SNL, about the art of writing comedy and the perils of stand up.
Click on the cover below to read the issue now or download it for reading on any device later:
Also: Sean Maunier reviews Beyoncé’s Black is King, Randy Shulman looks at three must-stream shows, and Doug Rule talks to Jade Jones about her alter-ego Litty Original. Plus news, arts, entertainment, and Retro Scene revisits a 2002 Liquid Ladies at Phase One and a night at Remington’s in 1997.
Randy Shulman is Metro Weekly's Publisher and Editor-in-Chief.
