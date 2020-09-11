In this week’s issue, Doug Rule talks to James DeSantis, Garrett Magee, and Mel Brasier, the three stars behind Bravo’s hit series Backyard Envy, and also the trio behind the successful landscaping business, Manscapers. Like all businesses, the pandemic has changed the needs of what their customers require. “Client requests now are really crazy,” DeSantis tells us. “A home gym. A kids play area. A dining area. A place to grow vegetables. An outdoor office. A place to do Zoom calls.”

“We’ve had a ton of previous clients reach out to us,” adds Brasier. “‘Thank you for the work you’ve done in my yard. This really saved my family during these last few months.'” Read the story of this remarkable trio and be sure to check out our Video Gallery in the toolbar for bonus content about their show!

The issue also features a look at this weekend’s DC Shorts Film Festival, which has gone fully virtual, an all-you-can-eat crab feast by Lucky Buns, Wunder Garden’s Oktoberfest celebration, and the premiere of Arena Stage’s latest film project, The 51st State. André Hereford weighs in on the new Janelle Monáe thriller, Antebellum, while Sean Maunier goes head-over-heels for Bright Light Bright Light’s new album, Fun City. There’s also a ton of RetroScene, including moments from Team DC’s Underwear Fashion Show at Cobalt, Blowoff at the 9:30 Club, and a Prop 8 protest on the National Mall from 2008.

And with this issue, we have reinstated the ability to download the magazine as a PDF. Please be aware that if you download it, not all of the interactive elements may work the same way as they do online. So we recommend you browse it online first and then download it for a deeper dive.

Please consider supporting our LGBTQ+ journalism during the pandemic with a Metro Weekly Membership. Even a little bit goes a long way to ensuring Metro Weekly remains a strong, cultural resource. To learn more, please click here.

Miss an issue? Check out our new 2020 Back Issue Bookcase here.

Thoughts? Questions? Suggestions? Email us at comments@metroweekly.com.