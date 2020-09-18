The Magazine: NY Congressional Candidate Ritchie Torres

In this week’s edition, John Riley talks with Ritchie Torres, who was officially named the Democratic nominee for New York’s 15th Congressional District a few weeks ago and is highly favored to win the seat in Congress. In a deeply personal, insightful interview Torres lays out his progressive ideology, including his particular passion for gun reform, and the mistreatment of LGBTQ people under the current president. “The fact is, Donald Trump has been consistently hostile toward the equality of LGBTQ people,” he says bluntly. “There’s a whole host of regulations that he has put in place or attempted to put in place that have conspired against our community.”

Born and raised in the Bronx, Torres is personally invested in serving his congressional district, one of the poorest in the nation, and his country. “When I think about all the struggles affecting the poorest parts of our country,” he says, “whether it be poverty or inequality, food insecurity or housing, these are struggles that I’ve lived in my own life. For me, policy is personal.”

As a gay Afro-Latino, Torres will occupy unique intersectionality in Congress, and he is frank about the Congressional rule that will not allow him to be part of both the Latino caucus and the Black caucus. “Under the traditions of Congress, you can either be Latino or Black, but you cannot be both,” he says. “But in the real world, Afro-Latinos like me do exist. And we should never be forced to choose between two identities that are equally important to us.”

