The first trailer has been released for Supernova, an upcoming drama starring Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci as a gay couple embarking on one final road trip together.

Firth and Tucci star as Sam and Tusker, who venture across England in their RV to visit friends, family, and places from their past while Tusker deals with early-onset dementia, Variety reports.

Written and directed by Harry Macqueen, the film shows the couple facing the realities of the disease, and its potential impact on their lives, during what is likely their final vacation together.

“It’s just these two people, but the setting being the backdrop of the Lake District with its beautiful emptiness and vast space contrasted with this tiny space they live in in the van,” Firth told Deadline earlier this month. “It’s just the two of them and it’s all down to one person’s feelings for another.

“For all the considerations and controversies that might surround the issues that the film addresses, in the end so many of those issues are about love, and that’s what the entire focus of this film is.”

Both Firth and Tucci have experience with playing gay men in films. Firth for Mamma Mia! and his Oscar-nominated performance in 2009 drama A Single Man, and Tucci in Burlesque and Devil Wears Prada.

The film will premiere at the San Sebastián International Film Festival, but initial reception from advanced reviews has been glowing: The Guardian said that Firth and Tucci “dazzle as a couple facing their fears,” while Variety said Macqueen’s film offers a “sufficiently devastating” conclusion, with both Macqueen’s script and Dick Pope’s cinematography receiving praise.

The film has yet to receive a release date in the U.S., but you can watch the trailer below:

