Broadway will remain closed through May 30

The show will not go on, at least for another seven months, as Broadway theaters will remain closed through May 30, 2021.

Industry trade organization The Broadway League made the announcement, which covers 41 theaters on Broadway, on Friday, CNBC reports.

“With nearly 97,000 workers who rely on Broadway for their livelihood and an annual economic impact of $14.8 billion to the city, our membership is committed to re-opening as soon as conditions permit us to do so,” Charlotte St. Martin, president of the Broadway League, said. “We are working tirelessly with multiple partners on sustaining the industry once we raise our curtains again.”

Broadway has been shuttered since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, with theaters closing on March 21.

Anyone with tickets for a show dated before June 1, 2021, has been advised to contact the seller for either a refund or an exchange.

CNBC reports that, while Broadway shows raked in more than $1.8 billion between May 2018 and May 2019 — Broadway’s highest-grossing season ever — the 2019-2020 season closed with an estimated $300 million in sales in 2020.

Broadway has previously gone dark for extended periods before — including after the 9/11 terrorist attacks and during strikes — CNN reports that this shutdown, forced by the coronavirus pandemic, is the longest in Broadway history.

