Savor: Glamp Yards and Ghost Line DC

Glamp Yards

This weekend, the Yards in the Capitol Riverfront/Navy Yard neighborhood offers a “socially distanced glamorous camping grounds,” where groups of two-to-four guests can “glamp” it up in a section of the Yards Sundeck featuring cozy seating and boho-inspired decor. But there’s no need to pack an overnight bag as, despite the reference to camping, the event is only offered in two-hour increments. There’s also no need to pack a picnic or food, as the event features curated snack boxes and drinks from your choice of select restaurants. A sampling of items on offer include, from La Famosa a Carne Frita with tostones, Shrimp Mofongo with chicharones, Steak Encebollada, Mousse de Parcha, and cans of Medalla or cocktails of your choice; from Anchovy Social, Smoked Trout Dip & Focaccia, Prosciutto Fig, Lobster Sliders, and Pontile Cocktail Pouches; from Osteria Morini, Chef’s Curated Meat & Cheese Box and bottles of Pinot Grigio or Montepulciano; from Maxwell Park-Navy Yard, Lamb Cassoulet with merguez sausage and gigante beans, Smoked Salmon Dip with domestic caviar, Truffle Arancini, and Port Wine Poached Figs with Mascarpone Cheese and Honey, all paired with wine samples; and from Shilling Canning Company, Fried Chicken and Champagne.

Additional items from Ice Cream Jubilee and other participating area restaurants can be purchased from the Yards via QR codes. Glamp Yards is open rain or shine Friday, Oct. 16, from 5 to 9:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 17, from noon to 9:30 p.m., and Sunday, Oct. 18, from noon to 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 per person and are available in packs of two or four, with advanced reservations required. Visit www.theyardsdc.com.

Ghost Line DC

Everyone has that friend who only likes the type of food that has become basic fare on American tables. So yes to pizza and fried chicken, no to Indian, and ramen only occasionally. Next time you decide to dine together, you’ll both be well served at Ghost Line DC, a recently opened food hall-type venue in Glover Park that serves everything from breakfast and dinner to gourmet coffee and desserts. The brainchild of restaurateur Aaron Gordon, the establishment is suited to our current pandemic time as a takeout- and delivery-oriented business, though it also features socially distant outdoor seating, with transactions conducted through contactless ordering and payment. Named in reference to the venue’s “ghost kitchen” where several established chefs prepare food at individual work stations unseen by diners, Ghost Line’s Garden features seating in a quiet, expansive, and heated year-round outdoor courtyard and deck with a treetop view, hidden from the venue’s busy stretch of Wisconsin Avenue by way of a long walkway that leads to the back.

The opening lineup for dinner includes several styles of pizza from Gordon’s Little Beast, the best of which are the Detroit-style deep dish options; some of the city’s best ramen as well as other “Japanese comfort food” options from chef Hiro Mitsui of Union Market’s Ramen by Uzu; plant-based Indian khichdi from Tokri; and perhaps best of all, a line of crispy and succulent chicken sandwiches from Queen Mother’s Fried Chicken by Hell’s Kitchen winner Rahman “Rock” Harper. If you can find room for an even sweeter finish, there’s a large assortment of desserts to choose from, including various options from Glover Park Ice Cream & Milkshakes, but the Red Velvet cupcakes by executive pastry chef Kristen Brabrook are definitely the sweet finish stars. Go for the Black Velvet, a moist chocolate cake made with Valrhona cocoa powder and topped with sweet chocolate “buttercream” icing, a vegan and gluten-free delicacy that will fool even the heartiest, most gluttonous gluten-eating diner you know. Ghost Line DC is located at 2340 Wisconsin Ave. NW. Open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily except Mondays, and to 10 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, Call 202-347-7893 or visit www.ghostlinedc.com.

