The Magazine: A Complete Guide to Reel Affirmations 27

Reel Affirmations is here! Time for some good, ol’ affirming LGBTQ movies!

And as has been our tradition since the inception of this magazine in 1994, we review every film in the festival that we could get our paws on — from feature to short. You’ll find assessments of the films by our critics Rhuaridh Marr, Sean Maunier, Doug Rule, John Riley, and me, starting on page 46. Bonus: click on the photos to watch trailers of the various films!

The 27-year-old Reel Affirmations Film Festival, run by the DC Center, has made the choice to continue during the COVID-19 pandemic by going virtual. Things kick off Wednesday, Oct. 21 and run through Sunday, Oct. 26, so you have plenty of time to watch the more than 60 films on offer on your own schedule, as all will be streaming concurrently (with the exception of Monsoon and Tahara, both showing at a special Thursday night Drive-In Event at Union Market).

Also in this week’s issue, André Hereford takes a look at the boxed Joy Synetic Theater has to offer and Matt Bailer confides to Doug Rule about why he has continued to DJ virtually during the pandemic. Craig Bowman adapts a delicious Cheese Souffle in our new food section, Savor, while Doug takes a deep dining dive at Ghost Line DC.

Gallery pays a visit to our friend David Amoroso‘s latest show, while André weighs in on Sophia Coppola’s new film On the Rocks. RetroScene revisits AIDSWalk 1997 and a Peach Pit party from 2015.

Thoughts? Questions? Suggestions? Email us at comments@metroweekly.com. We love hearing from you!