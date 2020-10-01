The Magazine: Joe Mantello and The Boys in the Band

In this week’s issue, André Hereford gets candid with Broadway legend Joe Mantello about bringing the recent all-gay, A-list actor revival of Mort Crowley’s classic, The Boys in the Band, to the screen.

“If four years ago you’d asked me my opinion about Boys in the Band, it would be very different from the opinion that I would give you today,” says Mantello, who directed the Ryan Murphy-produced film, which debuted on Netflix this week. “My position on it has evolved, because I investigated it and I had to challenge my own prejudices against the material.”

We also report on the coordinated “Save Our Stages” effort to prevent America’s music venues from being permanently shuttered as a result of the pandemic, and take an inside look at Round House Theatre‘s new virtual, interactive production, American Dreams.

This week marks the debut of our newest section, Savor, which will cover all things food and food-related. The section will be anchored by a weekly recipe helmed by food enthusiasts Craig Bowman, well known to the local LGBTQ community as the former executive director of SMYAL and the National Youth Advocacy Coalition, and Kit Binnie, a restauranteur based in Edinburgh, Scotland. We hope it inspires you to cook something new each week!

Finally, we offer up an assortment of recent news stories that run the gamut from the presidential debate debacle to the insistence by a member of the Village People that “Y.M.C.A.” is not in fact a song about gay sex. André Hereford weighs in on Julie Taymor‘s new film The Glorias, and RetroScene revisits The Green Lantern in 2004 and Duplex Diner in 2007.

And be sure to watch for and click on the spinning star for a chance to win a $50 Amazon Gift Card and a free Metro Weekly Membership!

Speaking of, we hope you’ll consider supporting Metro Weekly’s LGBTQ+ journalism with a Metro Weekly Membership. Your help goes a long way to ensuring Metro Weekly remains a strong, vibrant LGBTQ cultural resource throughout these difficult times and beyond. To learn more, please click here.

Missed an issue? Check out our new 2020 Back Issue Bookcase here.

Thoughts? Questions? Suggestions? Email us at comments@metroweekly.com. We love hearing from you!