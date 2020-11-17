ABC’s ‘Big Sky’ makes TV history with nonbinary star

Jesse James Keitel as Jerrie Kennedy in “Bog Sky” — Photo: Kharen Hill/ABC
ABC drama Big Sky will make television history tonight after casting nonbinary actor Jesse James Keitel as a series regular.
Keitel, whose credits include gay rom-com Alex Strangelove and award-winning short film Miller & Son, is the first nonbinary person to feature in the main cast of a prime time network TV show, The Advocate reports.
Set to premiere today, Nov. 17, Big Sky is a procedural drama from David E. Kelley about private detectives who team up with an ex-cop to search for a serial killer in Montana.
Keitel features alongside a cast including Ryan Phillippe, Kylie Bunbury, Katheryn Winnick, Valerie Mahaffey, and John Carroll Lynch.
During a virtual premiere held last week, Phillipe, one of the detectives, said the show has “moments that take your breath away.”
Bunbury, the other detective, said Big Sky is “stacked, like major, and you want to know about each character. It’s incredible.”
The cast also applauded Keitel, who uses she/they pronouns, during the post-show Q&A with Variety‘s Angelique Jackson.
“First of all, she’s incredible,” Bunbury said. “But she’s representing for nonbinary people, and for ABC to do this and to have Jesse, who is incredibly talented, I feel like that’s worthy of a cheers.”
Keitel previously celebrated the historic nature of their role, told the Advocatelast month that their character was originally a “cis gay man who dressed in drag to turn tricks at the truck stop.”
“They have really shifted the role because of me,” Keitel said, with the character of Jerrie Kennedy now identifying as transfeminine nonbinary.
“Giving a queer person the agency to describe themselves and to advocate on their own behalf will resonate with the community,” Keitel added. “I know there’s only so much me as an actor can do. At the end of the day, I have to say the words I’m given.”
Big Sky airs Nov. 17 at 10/9c on ABC. Watch the trailer below:
These are challenging times for news organizations. And yet it’s crucial we stay active and provide vital resources and information to both our local readers and the world. So won’t you please take a moment and consider supporting Metro Weekly with a membership? For as little as $5 a month, you can help ensure Metro Weekly magazine and MetroWeekly.com remain free, viable resources as we provide the best, most diverse, culturally-resonant LGBTQ coverage in both the D.C. region and around the world. Memberships come with exclusive perks and discounts, your own personal digital delivery of each week’s magazine (and an archive), access to our Member's Lounge when it launches this fall, and exclusive members-only items like Metro Weekly Membership Mugs and Tote Bags! Check out all our membership levels here and please join us today!
Rhuaridh Marr is Metro Weekly's online editor. He can be reached at rmarr@metroweekly.com.
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognizing you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookies
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.