Trump supporter yells “f**k all you f****ts” during MAGA march in DC

Thousands of Donald Trump supporters descended on D.C. last week for the “Million MAGA March,” bringing with them overt displays of white nationalism, support for conspiracy theories, and, in at least one case, a willingness to hurl anti-gay slurs at counter-protesters.
In a video shared by Twitter user @davenewworld_2, one Trump supporter can be seen swearing and hurling homophobic slurs at counter-protesters.
“Fuck all you faggots,” he shouts, while gesturing with his middle fingers. “All you fucking faggots. Fuck all y’all.”
He then repeatedly says, “Fuck you,” before the short clip ends.
The man, who was wearing a “Trump 2020” hat and a “Legal Votes Matter” t-shirt, also shared his thoughts on the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed by Minneapolis police officers earlier this year after they knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes.
Floyd’s death sparked nationwide protests against systemic racism and police brutality, but when journalist Chuck Modi asked the unnamed Trump supporter if it was okay for police to kneel on Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, he retorted, “They should have done it fucking longer. They should have done it longer.”
Modi called his response “vile” in a tweet, adding, “This is what [a] white supremacy rally looks and sounds like.”
Asked him about George Floyd murder. His answer is beyond vile so consider this a trigger warning. He said it 4 times.
The “Million MAGA March” brought a weekend of protest and violence to the nation’s capital, with white supremacists marching alongside those touting conspiracy theories about the presidential election being “stolen” by Democrats, after President-elect Joe Biden emerged victorious earlier this month.
Far-right group Proud Boys joined the march, as did conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, and it was promoted by neo-Nazi Andrew Anglin who organized the deadly 2017 Charlottesville rally.
NBC News reports that at least 20 people were arrested on Saturday after violent clashes broke out between Trump supporters and counter-protesters.
These are challenging times for news organizations. And yet it’s crucial we stay active and provide vital resources and information to both our local readers and the world. So won’t you please take a moment and consider supporting Metro Weekly with a membership? For as little as $5 a month, you can help ensure Metro Weekly magazine and MetroWeekly.com remain free, viable resources as we provide the best, most diverse, culturally-resonant LGBTQ coverage in both the D.C. region and around the world. Memberships come with exclusive perks and discounts, your own personal digital delivery of each week’s magazine (and an archive), access to our Member's Lounge when it launches this fall, and exclusive members-only items like Metro Weekly Membership Mugs and Tote Bags! Check out all our membership levels here and please join us today!
Rhuaridh Marr is Metro Weekly's online editor. He can be reached at rmarr@metroweekly.com.
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognizing you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookies
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.