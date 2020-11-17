Metro Weekly
Trump supporter yells “f**k all you f****ts” during MAGA march in DC

Video shows the man hurling abuse and homophobic slurs at counter-protesters

By on November 17, 2020

The unnamed Trump supporter — Photos: Twitter

Thousands of Donald Trump supporters descended on D.C. last week for the “Million MAGA March,” bringing with them overt displays of white nationalism, support for conspiracy theories, and, in at least one case, a willingness to hurl anti-gay slurs at counter-protesters.

In a video shared by Twitter user @davenewworld_2, one Trump supporter can be seen swearing and hurling homophobic slurs at counter-protesters.

“Fuck all you faggots,” he shouts, while gesturing with his middle fingers. “All you fucking faggots. Fuck all y’all.”

He then repeatedly says, “Fuck you,” before the short clip ends.

The man, who was wearing a “Trump 2020” hat and a “Legal Votes Matter” t-shirt, also shared his thoughts on the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed by Minneapolis police officers earlier this year after they knelt on his neck for almost nine minutes.

Floyd’s death sparked nationwide protests against systemic racism and police brutality, but when journalist Chuck Modi asked the unnamed Trump supporter if it was okay for police to kneel on Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, he retorted, “They should have done it fucking longer. They should have done it longer.”

Modi called his response “vile” in a tweet, adding, “This is what [a] white supremacy rally looks and sounds like.”

The “Million MAGA March” brought a weekend of protest and violence to the nation’s capital, with white supremacists marching alongside those touting conspiracy theories about the presidential election being “stolen” by Democrats, after President-elect Joe Biden emerged victorious earlier this month.

Far-right group Proud Boys joined the march, as did conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, and it was promoted by neo-Nazi Andrew Anglin who organized the deadly 2017 Charlottesville rally.

NBC News reports that at least 20 people were arrested on Saturday after violent clashes broke out between Trump supporters and counter-protesters.

