Michael Cohen admits Trump’s loss and endorses gay adult film star Matthew Camp

Michael Cohen and Matthew Camp — Photos: @matthewcamp/@daddycouture/Instagram
In a rare intersection between the usually separate spheres of gay adult films and politics, Michael Cohen used the increasingly popular Cameo service to voice a message of support for gay adult film star Matthew Camp.
Cameo allows fans to request personalized messages from celebrities and public figures. Cohen — former personal lawyer for Donald Trump — charges $100 per video.
In the brief clip, Cohen enthusiastically declared support for Camp’s account on OnlyFans, a website that allows users to charge a monthly fee for access to photos, videos, and other content.
“I just want to say how amazing Matthew Camp is on OnlyFans,” Cohen said. “Having a blast, enjoying every minute with you guys. Good luck. Love it. Stay safe. Stay COVID-free. And again, OnlyFans, having a blast with him.”
Camp uploaded the video to his Twitter, writing, “Michael Cohen, I’m blushing,” in yet another stranger-than-fiction moment in this tumultuous year.
