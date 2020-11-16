Michael Cohen admits Trump’s loss and endorses gay adult film star Matthew Camp

In a rare intersection between the usually separate spheres of gay adult films and politics, Michael Cohen used the increasingly popular Cameo service to voice a message of support for gay adult film star Matthew Camp.

Cameo allows fans to request personalized messages from celebrities and public figures. Cohen — former personal lawyer for Donald Trump — charges $100 per video.

In the brief clip, Cohen enthusiastically declared support for Camp’s account on OnlyFans, a website that allows users to charge a monthly fee for access to photos, videos, and other content.

“I just want to say how amazing Matthew Camp is on OnlyFans,” Cohen said. “Having a blast, enjoying every minute with you guys. Good luck. Love it. Stay safe. Stay COVID-free. And again, OnlyFans, having a blast with him.”

Camp uploaded the video to his Twitter, writing, “Michael Cohen, I’m blushing,” in yet another stranger-than-fiction moment in this tumultuous year.

Another significant development which came from the video — and one which has little do with the gay porn industry — was Cohen’s acknowledgment of Trump’s loss in the election.

Although he introduced himself as the president’s former lawyer, Cohen also subtly took a dig at his old boss by asserting that Trump is “now actually gonna be former President Donald J. Trump.”

