DCATS hosts art sale featuring works by transgender artists on Black Friday

A screenshot of some of the art up for sale as part of DCATS’ Trans Arts Sale – Photo: DCATS
The DC Area Transmasculine Society will host a three-day art sale featuring the work of transgender artists in order to raise money for DCATS’ National Binder Exchange Program.
The sale, which runs from Nov. 27-29 and will only feature works by non-cisgender artists, will allow participants to browse items ranging from prints to paintings to jewelry, music, and other items.
Trans and nonbinary artists interested in selling items are asked to list their items by Nov. 26.
While potential buyers are perusing items on sale, DCATS will ask them if they wish to provide an optional donation to DCATS. All participating artists must agree to sell to those who pledge the highest donation.
“Basically, what happens is that the artists agree to sell to the person who purchased the highest donation to DCATS,” Jamison Crowell, the executive director of DCATS, told Metro Weekly in an interview. “So it’s a way to bring more publicity to these trans artists, and at the same time, provide some money to DCATS from those that are supporting the artists.
“We don’t charge the trans folks money to list art items on the site,” he adds. “All the money that’s being donated is coming from the people that are interested in buying the art. After the sale period ends, the winning buyer gets a notification saying, ‘Hey, you promised to put down this amount, and you have 24 hours to send a donation.’ So they don’t get connected to the artist until we actually confirm that they get the donation, which is submitted through Venmo or PayPal or methods that are easy to track.
“Once we get that confirmation, then we send it to the artist and say, ‘This item sold. This is the person that you have to sell to,” Crowell says. “And here’s a list of other potential buyers who have agreed to give your their contact information because they’re interested in finding out what other works or items you might have available for them.”
Proceeds raised from the art sale directly benefit DCATS’ National Binder Exchange Program, which links transmasculine individuals with chest binders and allows them to turn in their old binders when they are no longer needed.
“The program is for people who are transmasculine, have gender dysphoria around their chest, and can’t afford a binder they apply for,” explains Crowell. “They apply for a new binder and we ship them out. We’ve had a huge surge of applications, so we’re forming partnerships with LGBTQ centers and top surgeons around the country who want to collect binders for us to give, and we distribute them through our program. Just to put it in context, in November alone, we’ve shipped over 80 to 90 binders.”
DCATS’ Trans Art Sale, benefitting the National Binder Exchange Program, takes place from Friday, Nov. 27 to Sunday, Nov. 29 online. For more information, or to begin browsing items for sale, visit dcats.knack.com/transartsale.
These are challenging times for news organizations. And yet it’s crucial we stay active and provide vital resources and information to both our local readers and the world. So won’t you please take a moment and consider supporting Metro Weekly with a membership? For as little as $5 a month, you can help ensure Metro Weekly magazine and MetroWeekly.com remain free, viable resources as we provide the best, most diverse, culturally-resonant LGBTQ coverage in both the D.C. region and around the world. Memberships come with exclusive perks and discounts, your own personal digital delivery of each week’s magazine (and an archive), access to our Member's Lounge when it launches this fall, and exclusive members-only items like Metro Weekly Membership Mugs and Tote Bags! Check out all our membership levels here and please join us today!
John Riley is the local news reporter for Metro Weekly. He can be reached at jriley@metroweekly.com
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognizing you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookies
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.