President-elect Biden taps gay man as White House Social Secretary

The Biden-Harris transition team has named the first openly LGBTQ person to a position in the new administration.

Carlos Elizondo, an openly gay event planner who resides in Washington with his partner, had been tapped as the soon-to-be White House social secretary for the incoming administration, according to The Hill.

A native Texan, Elizondo previously served as a special assistant to the president and as social secretary for then-Vice President Biden and Dr. Jill Biden during the Obama administration. He was the first Hispanic American to serve in such a role.

In his position as social secretary to the Bidens, Elizondo planned, managed, and carried out all events hosted by Biden and his family, including visits by world leaders, members of Congress, business leaders, and other high-ranking dignitaries and celebrities.

He also previously served in the White House and in the Office of the U.S. Chief of Protocol during the Clinton administration, as well as senior director of presidential events at Georgetown University, manager of special activities and protocol at Walt Disney World, and as an estate manager, overseeing operations for a private family estate.

Related: Catholic leaders tell Biden to “repent” for LGBTQ support

While Elizondo is the first openly LGBTQ person to be named to a prominent position within the Biden White House or cabinet, it is unlikely he will be the last.

Karine Jean-Pierre, the out lesbian chief of staff for Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, is reportedly on the shortlist to become the next White House Press Secretary.

Additionally, former Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, who impressed in various media appearances as an advocate speaking on behalf of the Biden-Harris campaign — particularly on Fox News, where videos that later went viral captured him successfully shutting down right-wing talking points being advanced by the channel’s on-air personalities — is also expected to be named to a position within the administration.

