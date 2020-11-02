Savor Recipe: Election Night Cocktails

There’s no question 2020 is going to be a year none of us can forget. The pandemic has forced all of us in the world at once to change the way we work, play, and live. And now, we are facing perhaps the most pivotal election of our lifetimes. I don’t know about you, but an election night cocktail (or three) may be just what we need to get through the night.

RED: The Boulevardier is a classic cocktail that dates back to the early 1920s. Though it mustered a comeback the past few years, let’s hope this red cocktail fades to black on election night.

INGREDIENTS: 1½ ounces of your favorite bourbon, ¾ ounce sweet vermouth, ¾ ounce Campari, orange peel.

PREPARATION: Chill a cocktail glass by filling with ice or placing in the freezer for about 5 minutes. Pour the liquid ingredients into a mixing glass that’s 2/3 full of ice.

Stir until chilled, about 30 seconds. Strain into the cocktail glass. Garnish with an orange slice or peel.

WHITE: The White Russian is another classic cocktail that everyone loves — until the hangover comes. It seems especially apropos again this year.

INGREDIENTS: 2 ounces Kahlua, 2 ounces vodka, 2 ounces heavy cream.

PREPARATION: Fill a rocks glass with ice. Pour Kahlua and vodka into the glass. Pour heavy cream over the top, and serve.

BLUE: The Aviation is a gorgeous new cocktail created by Alex Miller (@designingdrunk). Made from Violets and Butterfly Pea Blossoms, this drink is a giant blue wave of flavor. Let’s hope our planet survives this election so we can enjoy more of these.

INGREDIENTS: 2 ounces Empress 1908 Gin, ½ ounce lemon, ⅓ ounce Creme De Violette, ⅓ ounce Luxardo Maraschino Liqueur

PREPARATION: Chill a coupe glass by filling with ice or placing in the freezer for about 5 minutes. Pour the liquid ingredients into a cocktail shaker that is half-filled with ice. Shake all ingredients for about 20 seconds. Strain into the chilled coupe glass. Garnish with a Luxardo maraschino cherry and serve.

And just in case the night just never seems to end, and you find yourself needing something just a bit stronger, I suggest you sip on a glass of Republic Restoratives amazing Rodham Rye. Yep, it’s named after her!

