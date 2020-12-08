Charlize Theron wants to star in a lesbian ‘Die Hard’ remake

With lesbian Christmas rom-com Happiest Season proving a hit for streaming platform Hulu, fans are dreaming of other potential holiday films that could receive a much needed sapphic spin — and arguably the most popular idea to emerge thus far is a lesbian remake of Die Hard starring Charlize Theron.

That’s courtesy of Twitter user Francis O., whose tweet demanding that Theron use her action movie skills to “save her wife” went viral on Monday.

“Lesbian Christmas rom coms are all well and good but what I REALLY want is a Die Hard where Charlize Theron goes on a rampage to save her wife,” Francis O. tweeted.

And if tweets were in any way able to generate actual films, that idea moved closer to reality when Charlize Theron herself signed onto the idea.

“Where do I sign,” the Oscar-winning actress wrote, quote-tweeting Francis O.’s original tweet.

Where do I sign https://t.co/nO47Bj28CN — Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) December 8, 2020

As of writing, 132,000 people have liked Theron’s tweet, and Twitter users are pointing out that — in addition to being an award-winning actress — Theron has proven herself to be a masterful action movie star as well.

Just this year she kicked ass in Netflix’s The Old Guard, following turns in Mad Max: Fury Road, The Fate of the Furious, and Atomic Blonde — all of which were box office successes.

Twitter users have also been suggesting options for Theron’s wife, including Halle Berry, Michelle Pfeiffer, Sarah Paulson, Cate Blanchett, and Lady Gaga.

One popular choice came directly from Aisha Tyler, who threw her hat into the ring by responding to Theron, “Where do I cosign?”

Where do I cosign https://t.co/fWe7kWKlME — Aisha Tyler (@aishatyler) December 8, 2020

While you shouldn’t book your tickets just yet — after all, this is just wishful thinking on Twitter — the desire for more lesbian-focused films comes after the success of Happiest Season.

Clea DuVall’s rom-com broke records on Hulu when it debuted last month, becoming the most-watched film on the streaming platform during its opening weekend.

In addition, Hulu said that Happiest Season not only had the highest engagement of any film with current subscribers, it also brought more new subscribers to Hulu than any other film, Variety reports.

Happiest Season stars Kristen Stewart as Abby, a laidback, lovestruck lesbian whose uptight live-in girlfriend, Harper (Mackenzie Davis), invites her to spend Christmas with her family. (Read our review of the film here.)

Mary Steenburgen, Victor Garber, Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, Dan Levy, and Mary Holland co-star, and the film was written by Holland and DuVall, who also directed.

Earlier this year, DuVall told People that she is “a huge fan of Christmas movies, but I had never seen my story represented. Happiest Season felt like a great opportunity to tell a universal story from a new perspective.”

In a tweet, DuVall said, “All I ever wanted was a holiday movie that represented my experience so I decided to make one.”

