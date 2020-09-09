Kristen Stewart teases ‘Happiest Season,’ her ‘gay Christmas rom-com’

The first photos have been released from Happiest Season, a “gay Christmas rom-com” starring Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis.

Set to release on Nov. 25, the film stars Stewart (Charlie’s Angels, Twilight) and Davis (Terminator: Dark Fate) as couple Abby and Harper, who attend Harper’s conservative parents’ holiday party.

According to People, which offered a first look at the images, Abby (Stewart) plans to propose to Harper (Davis), only to learn that she hasn’t actually come out to her family.

Mary Steenburgen, Victor Garber, Alison Brie, Aubrey Plaza, Dan Levy, and Mary Holland co-star, and the film was written by Holland and her Veep co-star Clea DuVall.

DuVall, who also directs, told People: “I’m a huge fan of Christmas movies, but I had never seen my story represented. Happiest Season felt like a great opportunity to tell a universal story from a new perspective.”

In a tweet, DuVall said, “All I ever wanted was a holiday movie that represented my experience so I decided to make one.”

All I ever wanted was a holiday movie that represented my experience so I decided to make one. Here’s a first look at @HappiestSeason courtesy of @people!!! ❤️💚🎄💚❤️ pic.twitter.com/91jQ9kEDkH — Clea DuVall (@cleaduvall) September 2, 2020

Stewart told People that she had wished “to see a gay Christmas rom com my whole life. I’m so happy and proud of Clea for bringing this into the world.”

“I love when [a] holiday movie makes you long for an idea of home, but also examines how hilarious and hard reality at home can be sometimes,” she said, noting that the stress of going home for the holidays is something anyone, regardless of sexuality, can relate to.

Filming for the film wrapped prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, with DuVall calling it “one of the most fun sets I have ever been on.

“From the cast to the crew, everyone showed up each day with an excitement and energy that made every day a joy,” she said.

Steward added: “We couldn’t have had a better more loving pack of weirdos supporting each other on this one. Had an absolute blast.”

Temple Hill Productions, which produced the film, previously worked with Steward on the Twilight Saga films, and also produced gay teen rom-com Love, Simon and its spinoff Hulu series Love, Victor.

