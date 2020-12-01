Juno, Umbrella Academy star Elliot Page comes out as trans

Elliot Page, star of Umbrella Academy and Juno, has come out as transgender.

Page, who was formerly known as Ellen Page, made the announcement on social media and said he finally felt able to “pursue my authentic self.”

He identifies as transgender and non-binary, and uses he/they pronouns.

“I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot,” Page wrote. “I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life.

“I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self.

“I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place,” he continued. “I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society.”

Page added: “I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer. And the more I hold myself close and fully embrace who I am, the more I dream, the more my heart grows and the more I thrive.

“To all the trans people who deal with harassment, self-loathing, abuse, and the threat of violence every day: I see you, I love you, and I will do everything I can to change this world for the better.”

GLAAD applauded Page’s announcement and said he would serve as inspiration to other trans and non-binary people.

“Elliot Page has given us fantastic characters on-screen, and has been an outspoken advocate for all LGBTQ people,” Nick Adams, GLAAD’s Director of Transgender Media, said in a statement. “He will now be an inspiration to countless trans and non-binary people. All transgender people deserve the chance to be ourselves and to be accepted for who we are. We celebrate the remarkable Elliot Page today.”

Page was nominated for an Academy Award for his role in 2007’s critically acclaimed Juno.

He currently stars in Netflix’s superhero drama series The Umbrella Academy, and last year made his directorial debut with documentary There’s Something in the Water, about the disproportionate effect of environmental damage on Black Canadian and First Nations communities in Nova Scotia.

