RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 cast revealed, includes first trans male contestant

The cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 — Photo: VH1
RuPaul’s Drag Race has revealed the cast of season 13 of the unstoppable drag competition show.
VH1 dropped a trailer today featuring the 13 queens who’ll be lipsyncing for their lives and competing for the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar — plus $100,000.
This year’s queens are: Denali, Elliott with 2 Ts, Joey Jay, Kahmora Hall, Kandy Muse, LaLa Ri, Olivia Lux, Rosé, Symone, Tamisha Iman, Tina Burner, and Utica Queen.
DragRace also makes history this year with the inclusion of Gottmik, the show’s first out trans male competitor.
“Our 13 queens proved that it takes more than a global pandemic to keep a good queen down,” RuPaul said in a statement, adding that filming took place “safely and fiercely” during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
You won’t have long to wait to watch, as RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 starts 2021 on a high — literally, as the season debuts on New Year’s Day, Friday, Jan 1, at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific.
Rhuaridh Marr is Metro Weekly's online editor. He can be reached at rmarr@metroweekly.com.
