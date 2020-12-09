Metro Weekly
Home / News + Politics / Nation / RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 cast revealed, includes first trans male contestant

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 13 cast revealed, includes first trans male contestant

The latest season was filmed "safely and fiercely" during the pandemic, RuPaul said

By on December 9, 2020

rupaul, rupaul's drag race, drag, drag race, season 13

The cast of RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 — Photo: VH1

RuPaul’s Drag Race has revealed the cast of season 13 of the unstoppable drag competition show.

VH1 dropped a trailer today featuring the 13 queens who’ll be lipsyncing for their lives and competing for the title of America’s Next Drag Superstar — plus $100,000.

This year’s queens are: Denali, Elliott with 2 Ts, Joey Jay, Kahmora Hall, Kandy Muse, LaLa Ri, Olivia Lux, Rosé, Symone, Tamisha Iman, Tina Burner, and Utica Queen.

Drag Race also makes history this year with the inclusion of Gottmik, the show’s first out trans male competitor.

“Our 13 queens proved that it takes more than a global pandemic to keep a good queen down,” RuPaul said in a statement, adding that filming took place “safely and fiercely” during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

You won’t have long to wait to watch, as RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 starts 2021 on a high — literally, as the season debuts on New Year’s Day, Friday, Jan 1, at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific.

Watch the teaser trailer below:

Read More:

Gay adult performer Billy Santoro faked a suicide attempt after backlash over racist posts

Trump administration allows contractors to discriminate against LGBTQ employees

Azealia Banks: Gays are ‘appropriating horse culture’ with ketamine and harnesses

Support Metro Weekly’s Journalism

These are challenging times for news organizations. And yet it’s crucial we stay active and provide vital resources and information to both our local readers and the world. So won’t you please take a moment and consider supporting Metro Weekly with a membership? For as little as $5 a month, you can help ensure Metro Weekly magazine and MetroWeekly.com remain free, viable resources as we provide the best, most diverse, culturally-resonant LGBTQ coverage in both the D.C. region and around the world. Memberships come with exclusive perks and discounts, your own personal digital delivery of each week’s magazine (and an archive), access to our Member's Lounge when it launches this fall, and exclusive members-only items like Metro Weekly Membership Mugs and Tote Bags! Check out all our membership levels here and please join us today!

Rhuaridh Marr is Metro Weekly's online editor. He can be reached at rmarr@metroweekly.com.

Leave a Comment:

Related Items