A photo of Santoro in a hospital bed in June shared by his husband, Gage Santoro
Billy Santoro says he faked a suicide attempt earlier this year following backlash over a series of racist posts about Black protesters.
It comes just days after the gay adult performer was evicted from his Australian apartment for hosting noisy “meet-and-greets.”
Santoro, a former D.C. resident and bartender and general manager of EFN Lounge/Motley Bar, made headlines in June after calling for Black people protesting the death of George Floyd to be shot.
“Lol. America! Lol you let your blacks loot as a way of protest,” Santoro wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “Wake the fuck up. Shoot first.”
Santoro initially responded to the backlash over his tweets by claiming that he had lost a friend during looting in Philadelphia, saying, “Those who know me know I am not racist. I am hurt by the loss of my friend.”
But that fell flat when social media posts revealed further racist comments, including Santoro claiming “Blacks will just breed more hatred towards them” in response to a tweet about the destruction of property during the protests.
On June 2, JustForFans, an online adult site that allows users to profit from posting explicit content, condemned Santoro and removed his account, calling his comments “vile.”
Santoro had previously blamed his racist comments on addiction to meth in a video shared to Twitter.
“I’ve said some things that I totally regret, which I apologize for and by no way mean, while under the influence. I finally woke up one day and hit rock bottom,” he said in October. “Me and my husband Gage both have an addiction that we’re fighting, and it’s been hard. We have all the tools to recover but it’s been very hard.”
However, Queerty reports that at least one of the recent videos on the Santoros’ OnlyFans account shows Billy Santoro injecting meth.
