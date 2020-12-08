Gay adult film star Billy Santoro evicted after loud ‘meet and greets’ in apartment

Gay adult film star Billy Santoro, who earlier this year became embroiled in controversy after calling for Black protesters to be shot, has been evicted from his apartment after hosting loud “meet-and-greets.”
Santoro, former bartender and general manager of D.C.’s EFN Lounge/Motley Bar, currently lives in Sydney, Australia, with his husband Gage Santoro.
The Sydney Morning Heraldreports that the Santoros were evicted from their apartment block after numerous noise complaints, visits from police, and failing to adhere to social distancing when hosting people in their apartment.
Neighbors apparently grew “frustrated” and “disgruntled” after the Santoros used their apartment to film adult content for their OnlyFans account, SMH reports.
Their landlord served an eviction notice after the couple failed to adhere to the building’s bylaws, including “disturbing the peaceful enjoyment of surrounding lots with extreme noise.”
Police were called to the building at least three times, and neighbors complained that they were “failing to practice social distancing during meet-and-greets organized via social media.”
A moving truck was spotted outside the Santoros’ home on Thursday, Dec. 3.
Santoro made headlines earlier this year after responding to nationwide protests in the wake of the death of George Floyd by calling for Black protesters to be shot.
“Lol. America! Lol you let your blacks loot as a way of protest,” Santoro wrote in a since-deleted tweet. “Wake the fuck up. Shoot first.”
After receiving negative feedback and a large-scale backlash, Santoro claimed that one of his friends had been killed during looting in Philadelphia and said he was “not racist.”
“I lashed out full of emotional stress,” he wrote, according to screenshots posted to social media. “Those who know me know I am not racist. I am hurt by the loss of my friend.”
Santoro later deleted his entire Twitter account, though several other users — including a number in D.C. — continued to post screenshots of other comments he made that were either racist or offensive to other groups.
For instance, one screen grab appears to show Santoro claiming “Blacks will just breed more hatred towards them” in response to another user’s tweet about the destruction of property during the protests.
In a Facebook post, Santoro reportedly said: “Just putting this out there…I have never been ‘gay bashed’ Called ‘faggot’ etc. from a white, redneck Trump supporter. But I have been by African American men who live in Shaw in DC. #justsayin.”
JustForFans, an online adult site that allows users to profit from streaming or posting sexually explicit content for subscribers’ consumption, condemned Santoro and removed him from the platform.
“His account is gone,” JustForFans tweeted. “Policing is a slippery slope and we won’t be puppets to cancel culture. This was not debatable though. It was vile. BLM [Black Lives Matter].”
Rhuaridh Marr is Metro Weekly's online editor. He can be reached at rmarr@metroweekly.com.
