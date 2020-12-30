Boston stabbing victim believes he was attacked because he’s gay and Black

Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying three people who allegedly stabbed a gay Black man in South Boston earlier this month.
The incident occurred on Dec. 18 around 10:45 p.m. near West Broadway and F Street. The victim, 25-year-old Anthony Crumbley, says he was walking home from a bar when he was jumped by a trio of individuals, stabbed, and left to bleed out.
He was rushed to a Boston Medical Center, where he was treated for, and continues to recover from, life-threatening injuries.
“The two males and a female approached me and two males attacked me and stabbed me in my neck and in my stomach, and pretty much ran and left me there,” Crumbley told CBS affiliate WBZ-TV.
Crumbley says he believes that his sexual orientation may have played a role in the stabbing, although police say they have no evidence that the attack meets the necessary elements to be considered a “hate crime.”
“I believe it was an attack that had to do with gay hate because, you know, I dress very femme and I’m a very outspoken person,” he said.
Crumbley has since started a GoFundMe page to help defray the medical expenses incurred by his hospitalization.
He noted in his description of the fundraiser that he is a single guardian for his 12-year-old sister, and has only been able to recently recover from financial hardship related to the death of his mother last year due to graft-versus-host disease, a form of leukemia.
John Riley is the local news reporter for Metro Weekly. He can be reached at jriley@metroweekly.com
