FBI raids home of far-right gay activist who boasted about attending Capitol riots

The 32-year-old hairdresser, who calls himself “Adorable Deplorable” on social media, joined hundreds of Donald Trump supporters in attacking and storming the Capitol as part of attempts to halt confirmation of President-elect Joe Biden’s election victory.
In one video filmed from his D.C. hotel room, Dreww said he had “just got back from storming the Capitol. It was successful. We stormed the fucking Capitol.”
However, he subsequently tried to retract those claims after facing death threats, telling the Orange County Register that he was “scared,” adding, “I fear for my life.”
“I am a waste of time [for authorities to investigate], but there are other people who did terrible things and should be arrested,” he said. “I didn’t go to Washington for Donald Trump. I went there for everyone’s vote to count.”
Given the search of his home, it seems the FBI disagreed that Dreww was a “waste of time.”
A spokesperson for the FBI’s Los Angeles Field Office told the Times that their search resulted in items being removed from the premises. However, no arrests were made, and the FBI refrained from commenting further due to the sealed nature of the search warrant.
Los Angeles’ KCAL previously reported that Dreww has faced “a series of misdemeanors,” including possession of a controlled substance and misrepresenting himself to a police officer.
California State Sen. Dave Min (D-Irvine), who represents Huntington Beach, had earlier this month called for officials to prosecute those who participated in the insurrection.
“It seems nearly certain that Californians, including some residing in Orange County and the 37th District I represent, took part in the planning of these crimes,” Min wrote in a letter.
These are challenging times for news organizations. And yet it’s crucial we stay active and provide vital resources and information to both our local readers and the world. So won’t you please take a moment and consider supporting Metro Weekly with a membership? For as little as $5 a month, you can help ensure Metro Weekly magazine and MetroWeekly.com remain free, viable resources as we provide the best, most diverse, culturally-resonant LGBTQ coverage in both the D.C. region and around the world. Memberships come with exclusive perks and discounts, your own personal digital delivery of each week’s magazine (and an archive), access to our Member's Lounge when it launches this fall, and exclusive members-only items like Metro Weekly Membership Mugs and Tote Bags! Check out all our membership levels here and please join us today!
Rhuaridh Marr is Metro Weekly's online editor. He can be reached at rmarr@metroweekly.com.
This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognizing you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.
Strictly Necessary Cookies
Strictly Necessary Cookie should be enabled at all times so that we can save your preferences for cookie settings.
If you disable this cookie, we will not be able to save your preferences. This means that every time you visit this website you will need to enable or disable cookies again.