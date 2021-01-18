Gay adult performer Matthew Camp’s home set on fire in suspected arson attack

Gay adult performer Matthew Camp says he’s trying to “piece together” what’s left of his belongings after a suspected arson attack destroyed his home.

The 36-year-old OnlyFans star and owner of LGBTQ clothing store Daddy Couture shared a post on Instagram showing his house in Poughkeepsie, NY, on fire.

He said that an arsonist “poured gasoline on the front porch of my home and set it on fire in an apparent hate crime.”

Camp and his roommate Six Carter were both asleep when the attack occurred in the early hours of Jan. 14, but managed to escape before the fire consumed the house.

“I am alive to face this person one day but everything I have ever owned is gone,” he wrote. “Share this story because queer people are still under attack all over the world. Our voices will not be silenced.”

He continued: “Right now I’m just living day to day trying to piece together what’s left. If you are able to help theres [sic] a link in my bio. Thank you for the love and support and continued fight to keep our queer families safe.”

Both Camp and Carter have started GoFundMe fundraisers to help cover the costs of their belongings. Camp has raised more than $55,000 as of writing, while Carter has raised more than $3,500.

In his Instagram post, Camp shared a photo of the alleged suspect, and both men shared video footage showing someone on the porch of the home carrying what looks like gasoline containers.

City of Poughkeepsie police told the Poughkeepsie Journal that the fire was deliberately set and that they were investigating.

After the fire was extinguished, fire officials determined that it was arson, with police confirming that surveillance footage showed a man approaching the porch and splashing liquid, which he proceeded to light before fleeing the area.

The fire reportedly burned for 90 minutes, although Camp said it was upwards of “3+ hours” on his GoFundMe, adding that it left “no personal possessions salvageable inside.”

In their GoFundMe, Carter said that the pair were woken by an “explosion” which allowed them “seconds to escape before the entire house was up in flames.”

Camp bought the two-story home in October last year. It is known in the local community as the “Halloween House,” due to previously being owned by Church of Satan member Joe “Netherworld” Mendillo.

Speaking to Out Magazine, Camp said that Mendilo was a friend and mentor, and he bought the home to “restore it in his memory.”

“It went by many names to many people,” Camp said. “To the outside world, maybe they reduced it to the ‘Halloween House’ but to my chosen family and myself it was much more than that.”

He said that the attack felt “hate-driven” and revealed that his bedroom was above the porch, where the fire was started.

In an Instagram story posted after he shared images of the attack, Camp thanked those who had reached out to him, saying he’d “never felt so blessed.”

“I lost everything but feel like the luckiest guy on earth,” he said. “I’m sorry if I miss a message or comment but know I’m going try to respond as best I can. I love you.”

