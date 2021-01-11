Kim Catrall (left) with Sex and the City co-star Sarah Jessica Parker – Photos: Canadian Film Centre/Bjoertvedt, via Wikimedia.
“I couldn’t help but wonder… would Sex and the City be the same without the sex?”
HBO Max has announced that the iconic show, which followed the lives of four women in New York City, would be returning for a 10-episode series and production will start this year.
The new show, titled And Just Like That, is being billed as the “Next Chapter” of Sex and the City.
However, while stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis are all returning, Kim Cattrall is not, BBC News reports.
It’s a notable loss, as anyone who has ever watched the late ’90s/early 2000s cultural touchstone — or either of the two big screen continuations — knows there is a whole lot of sex on screen, and a vast majority of that sex was intertwined with the exploits of Cattrall’s Samantha Jones, the fearless sexual powerhouse who often served as the comic relief and necessary foil to headstrong protagonist Carrie Bradshaw, played by Parker.
Samantha’s larger-than-life personality and her catty or salacious one-liners were also part of what made the show a cult favorite among LGBTQ circles, as well as a story arc where she pursued a relationship with a woman, Maria, played by Sonia Braga.
