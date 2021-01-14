Savor Recipe: Creamy Turkey Noodle Soup

A delicious winter soup featuring old fashioned egg noodles
Recipe and Photography by Craig Bowman
January 14, 2021
There is something about really good soup in the winter. Soup that takes a little bit of time, but is completely worth it. This is one of those soups. I use smoked turkey legs, but it is just as easy to use roasted chicken (yours, or the rotisserie version from the supermarket).
Either way, I hope you will spend the time and make my Great Grandma Hazel’s old fashioned egg noodles. Be sure to make them at least a few hours before you make the soup. They are better if allowed to dry a bit.
INGREDIENTS
For the Noodles
2-½ cups all-purpose flour
1 pinch salt
2 whole eggs plus a third yolk, beaten
½ cup milk
1 Tbsp butter
For the Soup
2 Tbsp unsalted butter
3 pounds smoked turkey legs (or 3 cups of cooked, diced chicken)
2 Tbsp poultry seasoning
1 Tbsp fresh or dried thyme leaves
Kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
2 Tbsp all-purpose flour
2 medium onions
3 celery stalks
3 carrots
8 cups turkey or chicken stock
1 cup heavy cream
¼ cup parsley, chopped
STEPS
1. In the bowl of a stand mixer with the dough hook attached, stir together flour and salt. Add beaten egg, milk, and butter. Mix to combine.
2. Knead dough until smooth, about 5 minutes. Let rest in a covered bowl for 10 minutes.
3. On a floured surface, roll out to 1/8″ or 1/4″ thickness. Cut into 1/2″ wide by 4-6″ long strips. Allow to air dry 4-6 hours before using.
4. If you are using smoked turkey legs, put them on a baking sheet. Roast at 350 degrees for 25 minutes.
5. Chop the onions, carrots, and celery into a small dice.
6. In a large heavy-bottomed pot, heat butter over medium-high until hot. Stir in veggies, seasoning, thyme, and ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper. Cook until veggies are golden brown, about 6 minutes. Add flour and cook, stirring often, until fragrant and nutty, about 4 min.
7. Stir in the stock and bring to a gentle boil. Add turkey legs and reduce the heat to a simmer. Cook for about 1 and ¼ hours. (If using chicken, add in step 6.)
8. Transfer the turkey to a plate and allow to cool. Then remove and shred the turkey meat, discarding bones.
9. Return the turkey meat (or chicken) to the pot and stir in the cream and parsley. Season with more salt and pepper to taste.
