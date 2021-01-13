Trump Impeached a Second Time, LGBTQ orgs weigh in

On Wednesday, Jan. 13, Donald J. Trump became the first sitting president in U.S. history to be impeached by Congress for a second time. He was first impeached in December 2019 for Abuse of Power and Obstruction of Congress, for his role in soliciting political information on Democratic rival and now President-elect, Joseph Biden.

This time, Trump was starkly accused by Congress of inciting his followers to violently storm the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, during a speech at a rally. The measure passed largely along party lines, 232-197, with 10 Republicans joining the chamber’s Democratic majority, making it the most bipartisan impeachment in U.S. history.

Following the final vote, several LGBTQ organizations issued statements applauding the impeachment.

“President Trump bears responsibility for last Wednesday’s insurrection at the United States Capitol, which claimed the lives of five people. With bipartisan support, we applaud the House of Representatives for standing up for our democracy and holding Trump accountable with today’s vote to impeach and remove him from office,” said Human Rights Campaign President Alphonso David.

“This is a nation of laws, built on a promise in our Constitution that no one is above the law — especially those elected to serve the American public. The Senate’s constitutional role in adjudicating the President’s actions is vital in preserving this accountability.

“The American people deserve leaders who uphold the rule of law, and that includes the president of the United States. The Human Rights Campaign calls on the United States Senate to give this bipartisan rebuke its full consideration and expeditiously vote to convict and remove President Donald Trump from office.”

GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis offered a statement of her own.

“The bipartisan vote to impeach Donald Trump is a necessary step toward accountability for his role in inciting deadly violence and spreading the dangerous lies and misinformation that inspired it,” Ellis said.

“The Senate must move forward in the same bipartisan manner to convict President Trump and limit his ability to inspire and incite future violence. The safety of all Americans, especially vulnerable communities, should always be a top priority, not a partisan issue.”

Last week, GLAAD assembled more than 40 national LGBTQ groups to collectively call for the removal of Donald Trump from office. That list includes the Ariadne Getty Foundation, Athlete Ally, Campus Pride, the Deaf Queer Resource Center, GLSEN, the National Black Justice Coalition, the National Center for Lesbian Rights, the National LGBTQ Task Force Action Fund, NMAC, PFLAG National, SAGE, The National Center for Transgender Equality, and the Trans Youth Equality Foundation.

A full, continuously updated list of all LGBTQ organizations calling for the removal from office of Donald J. Trump can be found here.

