3 Valentine’s Gift Ideas for the Foodie in Your Life

Latrice Royale has gotten nuttier with age. Case in point: the three-time Drag Race alum is currently hawking a snack mix of ruby cacao-covered almonds, crunchy pistachios pieces, and two kinds of sweetened cranberries.

“Get these nuts into ur face!” Royale says with her signature deranged laugh in an ad for Ruby Royale. The not-too-sweet, not-too-salty medley is about as good as they come. An 18-ounce tin costs $16.99. Visit www.squirrelbrand.com.

The new, limited-release Social Butterfly Effect from Atlas Brew Works may be raspberry-infused, but this “barrel-aged red” is not for the faint of heart. Better to leave it to the mouth-puckering connoisseurs and stalwart sourpusses who know love isn’t always sweet.

Cost is $20 for a 750ml bottle, or $35 including two 5 ounce taster glasses in a special Valentine’s Day Date Night Package. Visit www.atlasbrewworks.com.

Community-conscious shoppers in search of distinctive, artisan-made home goods and lifestyle accessories — think ceramics, candles, glassware, pillows, wallets, and playing cards — have yet another reason to venture over to the Union Market/La Cosecha area with this month’s opening of The Gift Shop at 1258 4th St. NE.

Aiming to be a cultural hub for Black-owned brands and makers, the 1,700-square-foot store is a new concept from Creative Theory Agency. Visit www.instagram.com/thisheregiftshop.

