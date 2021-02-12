Savor Recipe: Chocolate Raspberry Cheesecake

If you’re a regular reader, you might be saying to yourself, “What’s the deal? Didn’t we just have a cheesecake recipe?” Yep. That’s true. But the differences between the two recipes could not be more stark.

I’ve been making a version of this chocolate cheesecake for 20 years, and it is one of those desserts I get asked to make all the time. It’s completely decadent and it’s especially appropriate for Valentine’s Day.

Ingredients

Crust

1 cup graham cracker or cookie crumbs

¼ cup melted butter

2 Tbsp white sugar

Filling

3 eggs

1 cup white sugar

3 boxes cream cheese at room temperature

1 12-oz package of chocolate chips (milk or semi-sweet)

1 cup sour cream

¾ cup melted butter

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 Tbsp Chambord or other raspberry liquor (optional)

Raspberry Glaze

2 packages of fresh raspberries (about 12 ounces total)

¼ cup white sugar

1½ tsp of corn starch

More fresh raspberries for decorating.

Steps

1. Preheat oven to 325°. To make the crust, combine the melted butter, sugar, and crumbs, and press into the bottom of a 9-inch springform pan. Refrigerate for 30 minutes.

2. Beat the eggs and sugar in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment on medium-low speed, scraping down sides of bowl until fluffy, about 2 minutes.

3. Add the cream cheese and increase speed to medium. Beat until very smooth, about 4 minutes.

4. Melt the chocolate chips in a metal bowl set over a pot of hot water, stirring constantly.

5. Off the heat, stir in the sour cream and the melted butter until shiny and smooth.

6. Mix the chocolate mixture into the cream cheese mixture until well-combined and pour the filling into the crust-lined pan making sure that it is evenly distributed.

7. Place the springform pan on top of a wire rack set inside a rimmed cookie sheet. Bake cheesecake for one hour or until the center is nearly set (slightly jiggly in the center). Let cool for about 10 minutes and then run the blade of a knife around the cheesecake loosening it from the sides. Do not unmold. Let cool completely for 2-3 hours and then refrigerate. The top of the cheesecake may sink and crack. This is normal.

8. To make the sauce, puree the raspberries until smooth.

9. Press the berry puree through a fine-mesh sieve to remove the seeds. If necessary, add a little bit of water so that you have one cup of the seedless puree.

10. Pour the puree into a small saucepan with the sugar and cornstarch and whisk until combined.

11. Bring mixture to a boil, stirring constantly for about 2 minutes (until mixture thickens slightly). Set aside and allow to cool completely.

12. To assemble, move the cheesecake from the springform pan to serving platter and spread the cooled raspberry sauce over the top of the chilled cheesecake. Decorate with more fresh raspberries, shaved chocolate, or and/or whipped cream. For perfect slices, dip a sharp knife in hot water before making each cut and wipe your knife in between cuts.

