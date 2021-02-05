Savor Recipe: Chili Time

- News
I’ve been making chili for a long time and rarely make it the same way twice.
Don’t stress yourself out if you are missing something from the ingredients (and feel free to mix up the meats and beans any way you’d like).
If you aren’t a vegetarian, don’t skip the bacon, and please try it with the V8 juice and the dark chocolate.
Once I was all out of beer, so I substituted root beer and have used it ever since.
Ingredients
Steps
(Photos numbered accordingly)
1. Dice the bacon, onions, and peppers.
2. Place uncooked, chopped bacon in a large cocotte or Dutch oven and cook over medium heat until crispy. Remove bacon to a paper towel-lined plate and drain all but 2 tablespoons of the bacon fat.
3. Sauté the onion, pepper, and green chilis until soft, 3-5 minutes. Add garlic and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute, stirring constantly.
4. Add ground meat and chopped chorizo, and cook until lightly browned.
5. Add sugar and all of the spices and stir well to combine. Cook for 3 minutes, stirring often.
6. Add the remaining ingredients (except the bacon and chocolate) and stir well to combine.
7. Bring to a boil and cook for 3 minutes, stirring frequently.
8. Add the chocolate. Reduce heat and simmer, uncovered, stirring occasionally, for at least 30 minutes.
9. Add the bacon and stir to combine. Serve with your favorite toppings. I always have crema or sour cream, shredded cheese, scallions, tortilla chips, and hot sauce available.
Questions? Text to Craig at 202-217-0996 or email Savor@metroweekly.com.
