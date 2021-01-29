Savor Recipe: Basque Burnt Cheesecake

I am a big fan of cheesecake in almost any form, but sometimes they can be way too sweet.

This very simple recipe uses only a handful of ingredients and is cooked hot and fast, rather than slowly in a water bath.

The recipe comes from the Basque region (most say it came from a baker in San Sebastian, Spain in 1990), which is situated between the border of France and Spain.

This traditional version does not have a crust, though I’ve made it with a simple cookie crust bottom and it’s also terrific.

Ingredients

2 lb. cream cheese at room temperature

1¾ cups sugar

6 large eggs

2 cups heavy cream

1 tsp kosher salt

1 Tbsp vanilla extract

⅓ cup all-purpose flour

Unsalted butter (for pan)

Steps

1. Preheat oven to 400°. Butter a 10″ springform pan. Line with 3 overlapping sheets of parchment paper, making sure the paper comes at least 2″ above top of pan on all sides. You’ll need to fold and pleat the paper. Place pan on rimmed baking sheet.

2. Beat cream cheese and sugar in a stand mixer using paddle attachment on medium-low speed, scraping down sides of bowl until very smooth, about 3 minutes.

3. Increase speed to medium and add eggs one at a time, beating each egg 20 seconds before adding the next.

4. Scrape down sides of bowl, then reduce mixer speed to medium-low. Add cream, salt, and vanilla. Beat until combined, about 1 minute.

5. Turn off the mixer and sprinkle flour evenly over cream cheese mixture. Beat on low speed until incorporated, about 15 seconds. Scrape down sides of bowl and continue to beat until the batter is very smooth, about 20 seconds more.

6. Pour batter into the prepared pan. Bake until deeply golden brown on top and still very jiggly in the center, 60–65 minutes.

7. Let cool slightly (it will fall as it cools), then unmold.

8. Let cool completely. Carefully peel away parchment from sides of the cake. Slice into wedges and serve at room temperature.

9. Do Ahead: Cheesecake can be made 1 day ahead. Cover and chill. Be sure to let cheesecake sit for several hours at room temperature before serving.

Questions? Text to Craig at 202-217-0996 or email savor@metroweekly.com.

Read More Recipes:

Savor Recipe: Cardamom Cinnamon Rolls

Savor Recipe: Classic Tarte Tatin

Savor Recipe: Maple Poundcake