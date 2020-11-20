Savor Recipe: Maple Poundcake

Thanksgiving this year is going to be a little different. If you’re like me, you might be used to entertaining for lots of friends and family. That means days of preparation, baking, and cooking. Not this year. I’ll still make some of our holiday favorites, but I’m not pulling out my Thanksgiving spreadsheet. One of these favorites is my easy maple poundcake. It’s perfect with coffee or fantastic when served as dessert with my pumpkin and rum mousse (get the recipe here)!

Ingredients

FOR THE CAKE:

1-1/2 cups unsalted, room temperature butter (3 sticks), plus more for the pan

3 cups cake flour, plus more for the pan

8 ounces softened cream cheese

3-1/3 cups granulated sugar

6 room temperature eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon maple extract

2 tablespoons real maple syrup

1 tablespoon cornstarch

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

FOR THE GLAZE:

5 tablespoons cream cheese, softened

3 tablespoon unsalted butter, softened

5 tablespoon confectioners sugar

1 tablespoon real maple syrup

Steps

1. Heat oven to 350 degrees. Butter and flour a 10-inch Bundt pan.

2. In a large bowl, combine butter, cream cheese, and granulated sugar. Using a stand mixer, beat on high speed until creamy, at least 4 minutes.

3. Clean the beaters and in a separate large bowl beat the eggs until very fluffy, about 5 minutes. (The fluffier, the better!)

4. Add the beaten eggs, vanilla, and maple extracts to the butter and cream cheese mixture and mix on low speed until just combined. Scrape down the sides of the bowl.

5. In another large bowl, add cake flour, cornstarch, baking powder and salt. Whisk to combine.

6. With the mixer on low speed, gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet. Increase the speed to high and beat until fluffy, about 5 minutes more. Transfer to the prepared pan. Bake for 65-70 minutes until golden brown and a cake tester comes out clean.

7. In a small saucepan over low heat, combine cream cheese, butter and confectioners sugar and whisk until smooth. Bring to a simmer. Remove from heat, and add maple syrup to adjust consistency. (You want to be able pour this slightly thick glaze.)

8. When the cake is done, remove from the oven, and unmold immediately to a serving platter. Allow the cake to cool for about 15 minutes and then pour the glaze over the top while the cake is still warm. Serve warm or at room temperature with the mousse.

Questions? Text Craig at 202-217-0996 or email Savor@metroweekly.com.

