Savor Recipe: Pumpkin Rum Mousse

Thanksgiving this year is going to be a little different. If you’re like me, you might be used to entertaining for lots of friends and family. That means days of preparation, baking, and cooking. Not this year. I’ll still make some of our holiday favorites, but I’m not pulling out my Thanksgiving spreadsheet. One of those favorites is my easy maple poundcake (find the recipe here), which is fantastic when served with this pumpkin and rum mousse!

Ingredients

1 packet unflavored gelatin

1/4 cup dark rum

16 oz can unsweetened pumpkin puree

1 cup sugar

2 egg yolks

1/4 teaspoon nutmeg

1/8 teaspoon allspice

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ginger

1-1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon salt

2 cups heavy cream

Steps

1. Sprinkle the gelatin over the rum in a small heatproof cup. Let soften for a few minutes.

2. Combine the remaining ingredients except for the cream, in a large mixing bowl.

3. Set the cup of gelatin over a pan of gently simmering water and stir the gelatin until it has dissolved.

4. While the gelatin is still hot, whisk it into the pumpkin mixture.

5. Whip the cream to soft peaks and carefully but thoroughly fold it into the pumpkin mixture.

6. Fill eight 6-ounce serving dishes or a large glass bowl. Refrigerate at least 4 hours or overnight.

Get the Maple Poundcake recipe here:

