Biden issues memo calling for protection of LGBTQ rights abroad

In his first major foreign policy speech, President Joe Biden committed the United States to advancing and defending the rights of LGBTQI people abroad, as part of a series of actions and initiatives designed to realign America’s foreign policy with respect for human rights and place increased emphasis on diplomacy.

Speaking at State Department headquarters, Biden outlined part of his agenda, indicating that he would sign a presidential memorandum calling for greater protections for LGBTQ people abroad, and promising to “restore leadership” on LGBTQI issues. According to a White House press release, the memorandum builds on guidance issued in 2011 by then-President Barack Obama, and directs federal agencies to speak out against human rights abuses and champion protections for LGBTQ people in other nations.

“We demonstrate leadership on human rights by reinforcing protections for the most vulnerable, including LGBTQI+ persons,” the White House news release said. “This Memorandum restores clarity to the U.S. position by directing all departments and agencies engaged abroad to ensure that our diplomacy and foreign assistance promotes and protects the rights of LGBTQI+ persons, including combating the criminalization of LGBTQI+ status or conduct, enhancing our range of diplomatic responses to protect human rights abuses of LGBTQI+ persons, building coalitions with civil society and international organizations, requiring annual reporting by the State Department on human rights abuses experienced by LGBTQI+ persons globally, and rescinding inconsistent policies within 100 days of signing.”

National security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters at a White House press briefing earlier in the day that the memorandum reflected Biden’s “deep commitment” to defending LGBTQ rights domestically and abroad, promising that the administration would actively speak out against attempts to criminalize homosexuality or target LGBTQ people for disparate treatment or persecution.

While the presidential memorandum is largely symbolic, it signals the Biden administration’s follow-through on campaign promises to promote and defend LGBTQ rights, earning praise from equality advocates.

“With today’s presidential memorandum, President Biden and Secretary Blinken recommit the United States to a foreign policy that protects and supports the human rights of LGBTQ people abroad,” Alphonso David, the president of the Human Rights Campaign, said in a statement. “Around the world, many LGBTQ people still face discrimination, persecution and violence simply for who they are or who they love. We applaud the Biden administration and Secretary Blinken for making it clear that the United States is a nation that values LGBTQ people at home and abroad, and is willing to fight to ensure every person is able to live free and equal.”

Currently, 69 countries have laws criminalizing same-sex relations, with nine countries imposing the death penalties for such offenses. Three other nations have adopted anti-LGBTQ “propaganda” laws that effectively gag LGBTQ advocacy groups by prohibiting them from advocating for various topics ranging from nondiscrimination laws to recognition of LGBTQ families to health-related topics such as safer-sex practices and HIV prevention, based on specious claims that such topics are “propaganda” aimed at seducing or “recruiting” youth.

In his speech, Biden signaled his desire to restore American relationships with allies and work in coalition to hold countries with authoritarian regimes accountable for engaging in bad behavior.

Biden said he would withdraw American military support for the ongoing conflict in Yemen, where the United States, under former Presidents Obama and Trump, has backed a coalition led by Saudi Arabia, against Houthi rebels in Yemen. The six-year war in that country is estimated to have killed hundreds of thousands of Yemenis and left millions starving due to unrest and ongoing air strikes by the Saudi-led coalition.

The president also expressed his intention to raise the cap on refugees allowed to enter the United States from a low of 15,000 under the Trump administration to 125,000 in the 12-month period starting Oct. 1. That level must be approved by Congress, whom Biden indicated he would consult in his attempts to raise the cap.

Many LGBTQ advocates have noted that a higher cap would better protect LGBTQ refugees who come to the United States seeking asylum after having their lives threatened in countries where they enjoy no legal protections or may even face jail time or death if deported back to their countries of origin.

Erin Uritus, the CEO of Out & Equal Workplace Advocates, praised Biden’s actions in a statement.

“When America is at its best, it leads with the dignity and human rights of all as our North Star,” Uritus said. “We know that there is a need to support LGBTQ refugees. We have seen neo-authoritarian leaders — in Turkey, Brazil, Poland, and elsewhere — stoke hatred of the LGBTQ community in an effort to rile up their base. We also struggle with attacks on the LGBTQ community in the United States.

“Time and again, Out & Equal has worked with business leaders to stand for equality all around the globe,” she added. “President Biden’s action is an important signal that America is going to do more to defend equality.”

