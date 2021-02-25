Metro Weekly
Here’s every Republican who voted against the Equality Act

Shame on them.

By on February 25, 2021

Equality Act
The Equality Act has passed the House for the second time, without the support of most Republicans — Photo: Ted Eytan / Flickr

The U.S. House of Representatives today voted to pass the Equality Act, a landmark piece of legislation that will enshrine discrimination protections for LGBTQ people into federal law.

“We have passed it in the House before — the Equality Act, H.R. 5, to end discrimination against the LGBTQ community,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said at a news conference at the Capitol Thursday morning. “This time, it will be not only passed in the House, but on a path to a signing at the White House. We’re very excited about that.”

It’s the second time that the House has passed the bill, after previously passing the Equality Act in 2019, only for the legislation to die in the Republican-controlled Senate. This iteration of the act is potentially doomed as well, given the balance of power in the Senate, which would require at least 10 Republican senators to join Democrats to advance the bill to a vote.

The Equality Act passed 224-to-206, with all Democrats and only three Republicans — Brian Fitzpatrick (PA), John Katko (NY), and Tom Reed (NY) — voting to support the bill. Curious to know which Republicans shamefully voted against preventing anti-LGBTQ discrimination? We have the full list for you below:

Alabama:

  • Robert Aderholt
  • Mo Brooks
  • Jerry Carl
  • Barry Moore
  • Gary Palmer
  • Mike Rogers

Alaska:

  • Don Young

Arizona:

  • Andy Biggs
  • Paul A. Gosar
  • Debbie Lesko
  • David Schweikert

Arkansas:

  • Rick Crawford
  • French Hill
  • Bruce Westerman
  • Steve Womack

California:

  • Ken Calvert
  • Darrell Issa
  • Mike Garcia
  • Young Kim
  • Doug LaMalfa
  • Kevin McCarthy
  • Tom McClintock
  • Devin Nunes
  • Jay Obernolte
  • Michelle Steel
  • David G. Valadao

Colorado:

  • Lauren Boebert
  • Ken Buck
  • Doug Lamborn

Florida:

  • Gus M. Bilirakis
  • Vern Buchanan
  • Kat Cammack
  • Mario Diaz-Balart
  • Byron Donalds
  • Neal Dunn
  • C. Scott Franklin
  • Matt Gaetz
  • Carlos A. Gimenez
  • Brian Mast
  • Bill Posey
  • John Rutherford
  • Maria Elvira Salazar
  • W. Gregory Steube
  • Michael Waltz
  • Daniel Webster

Georgia:

  • Rick Allen
  • Buddy Carter
  • Andrew S. Clyde
  • A. Drew Ferguson
  • Marjorie Taylor Greene
  • Jody Hice
  • Barry Loudermilk
  • Austin Scott
  • David Scott

Idaho:

  • Russ Fulcher
  • Mike Simpson

Illinois:

  • Mike Bost
  • Rodney Davis
  • Darin LaHood
  • Adam Kinzinger
  • Mary E. Miller

Indiana:

  • Jim Banks
  • James Baird
  • Larry Bucshon
  • Trey Hollingsworth
  • Greg Pence
  • Victoria Spartz
  • Jackie Walorski

Iowa:

  • Randy Feenstra
  • Ashley Hinson
  • Mariannette Miller-Meeks

Kansas:

  • Ron Estes
  • Jake LaTurner
  • Tracey Mann

Kentucky:

  • Andy Barr
  • James Comer
  • S. Brett Guthrie
  • Thomas Massie
  • Harold Rogers

Louisiana:

  • Clay Higgins
  • Garret Graves
  • Mike Johnson
  • Steve Scalise

Maryland:

  • Andy Harris

Michigan:

  • Jack Bergman
  • Bill Huizenga
  • Lisa C. McClain
  • Peter Meijer
  • John Moolenaar
  • Fred Upton
  • Tim Walberg

Minnesota:

  • Tom Emmer
  • Michelle Fischbach
  • Jim Hagedorn
  • Pete Stauber

Mississippi:

  • Michael Guest
  • Trent Kelly
  • Steven Palazzo

Missouri:

  • Sam Graves
  • Vicky Hartzler
  • Billy Long
  • Blaine Luetkemeyer
  • Jason Smith
  • Ann Wagner

Montana:

  • Matthew M. Rosendale

Nebraska:

  • Don Bacon
  • Jeff Fortenberry
  • Adrian Smith

Nevada:

  • Mark Amodei

New Jersey:

  • Chris Smith
  • Jefferson Van Drew

New Mexico:

  • Yvette Herrell

New York:

  • Andrew R. Garbarino
  • Chris Jacobs
  • Nicole Malliotakis
  • Elise Stefanik
  • Claudia Tenney
  • Lee Zeldin

North Carolina:

  • Dan Bishop
  • Ted Budd
  • Madison Cawthorn
  • Gregory Francis Murphy
  • Virginia Foxx
  • Richard Hudson
  • Patrick T. McHenry
  • David Rouzer

North Dakota:

  • Kelly Armstrong

Ohio:

  • Troy Balderson
  • Steve Chabot
  • Warren Davidson
  • Bob Gibbs
  • Anthony Gonzalez
  • Jim Jordan
  • Bill Johnson
  • David Joyce
  • Robert E. Latta
  • Steve Stivers
  • Michael Turner
  • Brad Wenstrup

Oklahoma:

  • Stephanie I. Bice
  • Tom Cole
  • Kevin Hern
  • Frank Lucas
  • Markwayne Mullin

Oregon:

  • Cliff Bentz

Pennsylvania:

  • John Joyce
  • Mike Kelly
  • Daniel Meuser
  • Scott Perry
  • Guy Reschenthaler
  • Lloyd Smucker
  • Glenn Thompson

South Carolina:

  • Jeff Duncan
  • Nancy Mace
  • Ralph Norman
  • Tom Rice
  • William Timmons
  • Joe Wilson

South Dakota:

  • Dusty Johnson

Tennessee:

  • Timm Burchett
  • Scott DesJarlais
  • Chuck Fleischmann
  • Mark Green
  • Diana Harshbarger
  • David Kustoff
  • John W. Rose

Texas:

  • Jodey Arrington
  • Brian Babin
  • Kevin Bady
  • Michael Burgess
  • John Carter
  • Michael Cloud
  • Dan Crenshaw
  • Pat Fallon
  • Louie Gohmert
  • Tony Gonzales
  • Lance Gooden
  • Kay Granger
  • Ronny Jackson
  • Michael T. McCaul
  • Troy E. Nehls
  • August Pfluger
  • Chip Roy
  • Pete Sessions
  • Van Taylor
  • Beth Van Duyne
  • Randy Weber
  • Roger Williams

Utah:

  • John R. Curtis
  • Blake D. Moore
  • Burgess Owens
  • Christ Stewart

Virginia:

  • Ben Cline
  • Bob Good
  • Morgan Griffith
  • Robert J. Wittman

Washington:

  • Jaime Herrera Beutler
  • Cathy McMorris Rodgers
  • Dan Newhous

West Virginia:

  • David McKinley
  • Carol Miller
  • Alex Mooney

Wisconsin:

  • Scott Fitzgerald
  • Mike Gallagher
  • Glenn Grothman
  • Bryan Steil
  • Thomas P. Tiffany

Wyoming:

  • Liz Cheney

Yup. That’s it. Shame on them.

Rhuaridh Marr is Metro Weekly's online editor. He can be reached at rmarr@metroweekly.com.

