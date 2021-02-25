Here’s every Republican who voted against the Equality Act

- News
The U.S. House of Representatives today voted to pass the Equality Act, a landmark piece of legislation that will enshrine discrimination protections for LGBTQ people into federal law.
“We have passed it in the House before — the Equality Act, H.R. 5, to end discrimination against the LGBTQ community,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said at a news conference at the Capitol Thursday morning. “This time, it will be not only passed in the House, but on a path to a signing at the White House. We’re very excited about that.”
It’s the second time that the House has passed the bill, after previously passing the Equality Act in 2019, only for the legislation to die in the Republican-controlled Senate. This iteration of the act is potentially doomed as well, given the balance of power in the Senate, which would require at least 10 Republican senators to join Democrats to advance the bill to a vote.
The Equality Act passed 224-to-206, with all Democrats and only three Republicans — Brian Fitzpatrick (PA), John Katko (NY), and Tom Reed (NY) — voting to support the bill. Curious to know which Republicans shamefully voted against preventing anti-LGBTQ discrimination? We have the full list for you below:
Alabama:
Alaska:
Arizona:
Arkansas:
California:
Colorado:
Florida:
Georgia:
Idaho:
Illinois:
Indiana:
Iowa:
Kansas:
Kentucky:
Louisiana:
Maryland:
Michigan:
Minnesota:
Mississippi:
Missouri:
Montana:
Nebraska:
Nevada:
New Jersey:
New Mexico:
New York:
North Carolina:
North Dakota:
Ohio:
Oklahoma:
Oregon:
Pennsylvania:
South Carolina:
South Dakota:
Tennessee:
Texas:
Utah:
Virginia:
Washington:
West Virginia:
Wisconsin:
Wyoming:
Yup. That’s it. Shame on them.
