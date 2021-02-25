Here’s every Republican who voted against the Equality Act

The U.S. House of Representatives today voted to pass the Equality Act, a landmark piece of legislation that will enshrine discrimination protections for LGBTQ people into federal law.

“We have passed it in the House before — the Equality Act, H.R. 5, to end discrimination against the LGBTQ community,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) said at a news conference at the Capitol Thursday morning. “This time, it will be not only passed in the House, but on a path to a signing at the White House. We’re very excited about that.”

It’s the second time that the House has passed the bill, after previously passing the Equality Act in 2019, only for the legislation to die in the Republican-controlled Senate. This iteration of the act is potentially doomed as well, given the balance of power in the Senate, which would require at least 10 Republican senators to join Democrats to advance the bill to a vote.

The Equality Act passed 224-to-206, with all Democrats and only three Republicans — Brian Fitzpatrick (PA), John Katko (NY), and Tom Reed (NY) — voting to support the bill. Curious to know which Republicans shamefully voted against preventing anti-LGBTQ discrimination? We have the full list for you below:

Alabama:

Robert Aderholt

Mo Brooks

Jerry Carl

Barry Moore

Gary Palmer

Mike Rogers

Alaska:

Don Young

Arizona:

Andy Biggs

Paul A. Gosar

Debbie Lesko

David Schweikert

Arkansas:

Rick Crawford

French Hill

Bruce Westerman

Steve Womack

California:

Ken Calvert

Darrell Issa

Mike Garcia

Young Kim

Doug LaMalfa

Kevin McCarthy

Tom McClintock

Devin Nunes

Jay Obernolte

Michelle Steel

David G. Valadao

Colorado:

Lauren Boebert

Ken Buck

Doug Lamborn

Florida:

Gus M. Bilirakis

Vern Buchanan

Kat Cammack

Mario Diaz-Balart

Byron Donalds

Neal Dunn

C. Scott Franklin

Matt Gaetz

Carlos A. Gimenez

Brian Mast

Bill Posey

John Rutherford

Maria Elvira Salazar

W. Gregory Steube

Michael Waltz

Daniel Webster

Georgia:

Rick Allen

Buddy Carter

Andrew S. Clyde

A. Drew Ferguson

Marjorie Taylor Greene

Jody Hice

Barry Loudermilk

Austin Scott

David Scott

Idaho:

Russ Fulcher

Mike Simpson

Illinois:

Mike Bost

Rodney Davis

Darin LaHood

Adam Kinzinger

Mary E. Miller

Indiana:

Jim Banks

James Baird

Larry Bucshon

Trey Hollingsworth

Greg Pence

Victoria Spartz

Jackie Walorski

Iowa:

Randy Feenstra

Ashley Hinson

Mariannette Miller-Meeks

Kansas:

Ron Estes

Jake LaTurner

Tracey Mann

Kentucky:

Andy Barr

James Comer

S. Brett Guthrie

Thomas Massie

Harold Rogers

Louisiana:

Clay Higgins

Garret Graves

Mike Johnson

Steve Scalise

Maryland:

Andy Harris

Michigan:

Jack Bergman

Bill Huizenga

Lisa C. McClain

Peter Meijer

John Moolenaar

Fred Upton

Tim Walberg

Minnesota:

Tom Emmer

Michelle Fischbach

Jim Hagedorn

Pete Stauber

Mississippi:

Michael Guest

Trent Kelly

Steven Palazzo

Missouri:

Sam Graves

Vicky Hartzler

Billy Long

Blaine Luetkemeyer

Jason Smith

Ann Wagner

Montana:

Matthew M. Rosendale

Nebraska:

Don Bacon

Jeff Fortenberry

Adrian Smith

Nevada:

Mark Amodei

New Jersey:

Chris Smith

Jefferson Van Drew

New Mexico:

Yvette Herrell

New York:

Andrew R. Garbarino

Chris Jacobs

Nicole Malliotakis

Elise Stefanik

Claudia Tenney

Lee Zeldin

North Carolina:

Dan Bishop

Ted Budd

Madison Cawthorn

Gregory Francis Murphy

Virginia Foxx

Richard Hudson

Patrick T. McHenry

David Rouzer

North Dakota:

Kelly Armstrong

Ohio:

Troy Balderson

Steve Chabot

Warren Davidson

Bob Gibbs

Anthony Gonzalez

Jim Jordan

Bill Johnson

David Joyce

Robert E. Latta

Steve Stivers

Michael Turner

Brad Wenstrup

Oklahoma:

Stephanie I. Bice

Tom Cole

Kevin Hern

Frank Lucas

Markwayne Mullin

Oregon:

Cliff Bentz

Pennsylvania:

John Joyce

Mike Kelly

Daniel Meuser

Scott Perry

Guy Reschenthaler

Lloyd Smucker

Glenn Thompson

South Carolina:

Jeff Duncan

Nancy Mace

Ralph Norman

Tom Rice

William Timmons

Joe Wilson

South Dakota:

Dusty Johnson

Tennessee:

Timm Burchett

Scott DesJarlais

Chuck Fleischmann

Mark Green

Diana Harshbarger

David Kustoff

John W. Rose

Texas:

Jodey Arrington

Brian Babin

Kevin Bady

Michael Burgess

John Carter

Michael Cloud

Dan Crenshaw

Pat Fallon

Louie Gohmert

Tony Gonzales

Lance Gooden

Kay Granger

Ronny Jackson

Michael T. McCaul

Troy E. Nehls

August Pfluger

Chip Roy

Pete Sessions

Van Taylor

Beth Van Duyne

Randy Weber

Roger Williams

Utah:

John R. Curtis

Blake D. Moore

Burgess Owens

Christ Stewart

Virginia:

Ben Cline

Bob Good

Morgan Griffith

Robert J. Wittman

Washington:

Jaime Herrera Beutler

Cathy McMorris Rodgers

Dan Newhous

West Virginia:

David McKinley

Carol Miller

Alex Mooney

Wisconsin:

Scott Fitzgerald

Mike Gallagher

Glenn Grothman

Bryan Steil

Thomas P. Tiffany

Wyoming:

Liz Cheney

Yup. That’s it. Shame on them.

