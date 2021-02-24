Conspiracy theorist and member of Congress Marjorie Taylor Green (R-GA) has called landmark LGBTQ rights legislation the Equality Act “evil” and “a direct attack on God’s creation.”

The Equality Act would prohibit discrimination in various aspects of life based on a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity. President Biden has committed to passing the Act within his first 100 days in office, and it was recently introduced to both the U.S. House and Senate.

An avid Trump ally, Greene is known for her support of the debunked QAnon conspiracy theory and for being stripped of her House committee assignments earlier this month after previously suggesting that school shootings in Sandy Hook and Parkland were staged and claiming that a plane didn’t strike the Pentagon on 9/11.

Earlier this week, the anti-LGBTQ far-right Republican took to Twitter to declare that the Equality Act was an attack on women’s rights and the rights of religious individuals.

“The so-called #EqualityAct is evil,” Taylor Greene tweeted. “Disguised as #LGBT rights, it expands governmental regulatory reach that destroys women’s rights, religious rights, and rights of the unborn. It is a direct attack on God’s creation, He created us male and female.”

Citing a transphobic column in the New York Post by the president of the conservative Ethics and Public Policy Center, Greene claimed that protecting transgender people against discrimination would mean women “no longer have the right to privacy in their bathrooms, locker rooms, playing fields, and even TSA pat downs if a male TSA agent ‘identifies’ as a woman.”

She added: “Men who dress and think they are women will have rights over all real girls and women.”

Greene also claimed that doctors who perform mastectomies “in the case of breast cancer” would also have to “perform one on the teenage girl identifying as a boy. All in the name of equality.”

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Greene said, in block capitals no less, that she would “BE VOTING NO TO THE DISGUSTING, IMMORAL, AND EVIL #EqualityAct!!!”

“It has nothing to do with stopping discrimination against the LGBT community, that could be done easily without this,” she concluded. “It has everything to do with attacking God & believers.”

Greene followed those tweets with a video doubling down on her rhetoric, saying, “The Equality Act completely destroys women’s rights, girls’ rights, women’s sports and religious freedoms.”

She continued: “I hope that every colleague of mine will put aside their political party differences and realize that voting on the Equality Act is the wrong thing to do. We must protect women’s rights and religious freedoms. The Equality Act is completely unconstitutional.”

Greene is no stranger to anti-LGBTQ sentiment. She has previously protested a Drag Queen Story Time event in Georgia and claimed it was “brainwashing” children, liked the anti-LGBTQ group MassResistance on Facebook, and wrote on her social media, “Trans does not mean gender change, it just means a gender refusal and gender pretending! Truth is truth, it is not a choice!!!”

Despite Greene’s objections, polls show that a majority of Americans overwhelmingly approve of protecting people from discrimination. Alphonso David, president of the Human Rights Campaign, recently called LGBTQ equality “a unifying issue for our nation.”

Earlier this month, the White House said that President Biden “stands by” passing the Equality Act, after Biden pledged to pass the landmark legislation within 100 days of taking office.

Biden has already taken action to undo some of the anti-LGBTQ actions of the Trump administration, including issuing an executive order on the day he took office protecting LGBTQ from discrimination in the federal government.

Several days later, Biden reversed Donald Trump’s ban on transgender people serving openly in the military, calling the reversal “the right thing to do and…in our national interest.”

The president also committed the United States to advancing and defending the rights of LGBTQI+ people abroad, as part of a series of actions and initiatives designed to realign America’s foreign policy with respect for human rights and place increased emphasis on diplomacy.

